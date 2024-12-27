Nigeria: North Should Benefit More From 'Renewed Hope' Agenda - Arewa Youths

Northern youths under the aegis of Arewa Support Group for Tinubu have said the region needs to benefit more from the 'renewed hope' agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, their chairman, Hon. Joseph Maiwada, said the president has been working to improve the security situation in the North and should be supported to deliver on his vision for the country.

He said supporting the president would make his administration to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people of the region.

"With its focus on key areas such as economy, security, education and infrastructure, the agenda has the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of Nigerians and promote sustainable development.

"As we move forward, we are committed to supporting the implementation of the renewed hope agenda, and to working with all stakeholders to ensure its success.

"We believe that with the support of Nigerians and the international community, we can achieve our goals and create a brighter future for our country."