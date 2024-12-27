Nigeria: Christmas - Wike Calls for Dedication to God's Commandments

aawqaMinister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has called on residents of the FCT to fully commit themselves to God's service and uphold His commandments this Christmas season.

Wike emphasised the importance of adhering to God's laws, stating, "Just as Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate at Christmas, faithfully obeyed God's commandments, Christians are likewise called to show love to those around us and inspire others to do the same."

In a statement released on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike expressed optimism about the future, highlighting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and its potential to improve the lives of FCT residents.

He congratulated the community on Christmas, stating, "I wish all residents of the Federal Capital Territory a joyful celebration. I earnestly pray that the Lord who has allowed us to witness this day will bless us with many more Christmases filled with good health."

Wike also offered condolences to the families affected by the recent stampedes in Abuja, praying for comfort and strength as they endure their loss.

Reiterating the significance of the Christmas celebration, he urged all to use this time to recommit to serving God and humanity and to devote themselves to following God's commandments.

"Christians, in particular, should remain steadfast in their obedience to the laws of God, as exemplified by Jesus Christ, who made it clear that those seeking to follow Him must uphold these commandments faithfully," he said.