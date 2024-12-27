Nigeria: Christmas Cheer Amidst Adversity

Today, Nigerian Christians join millions of their brethren across the globe in commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, a momentous event that transpired over two millennia ago and continues to resonate as a beacon of hope and salvation. To the faithful, Christ's arrival signifies liberation from the shackles of sin and the promise of eternal life--a transformative gift at the heart of the Christian faith.

The narrative of Christ's birth is profoundly humbling. Born in a manger in Bethlehem--what is now modern-day Palestine--His advent defied the expectations of His contemporaries. Many within His Jewish nation envisioned the Messiah as a triumphant warrior-king, one who would lead a revolution against the oppressive Roman Empire. Yet, Christ came in humility, embodying a message of repentance, salvation, and spiritual renewal.

He proclaimed the advent of a heavenly kingdom and urged His followers to abandon worldly vices, pursue holiness, and fix their gaze upon eternal life. His radical teachings were difficult for many of His community to grasp at the time, but His brief earthly ministry laid the foundation for a faith that has endured and flourished through the ages.

Today, His message of redemption and hope has reached every corner of the globe, with Christianity numbering over 2.63 billion adherents--constituting the largest faith community in the world.

Christmas, the commemoration of Christ's birth, is celebrated with great fervour across diverse cultures and nations. It is a season imbued with joy, goodwill, and acts of generosity, marked by the exchange of heartfelt greetings, the sharing of gifts, and reconnection with loved ones.

In many countries, it is observed as a public holiday, allowing families and communities to come together to celebrate. The season also inspires acts of charity, as many take the opportunity to extend compassion and resources to the less privileged. Moreover, at the close of the year, Christmas provides a moment of reflection, gratitude, and hope for renewal.

World leaders and religious figures traditionally use the occasion to deliver messages of peace, hope, and selflessness, calling on individuals to emulate Christ's exemplary life.

However, in Nigeria, socioeconomic challenges have tempered this year's celebrations. The prevailing hardship, driven by hyperinflation and compounded by the twin economic policies of naira devaluation and the removal of fuel subsidies, has led to an astronomical rise in the prices of goods and services. Bare necessities such as food and transportation have become unattainable luxuries for many Nigerians.

Tragically, the festive season has also been overshadowed by a series of heartbreaking incidents. In the space of one week, stampedes at various events have claimed the lives of approximately 70 individuals.

These include the tragic loss of 35 lives at a children's funfair in Ibadan, and similar fatalities in Okija, Anambra State, and Abuja during food distributions meant to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged. To those who are grieving during this season, we extend our deepest condolences and urge them to find solace in the eternal hope symbolised by Christ's birth.

Despite the present challenges, Christmas remains a poignant reminder that hope is not lost for Nigeria as a nation or for its people as individuals. Just as Christ's message called His followers to endure earthly tribulations and "carry their cross" in pursuit of eternal joy, Nigerians are reminded that resilience in the face of present hardships is essential to building a brighter future.

However, this hope must be matched with action. As Christ embodied virtues of humility, compassion, sacrifice, and love, Nigerian leaders and citizens must adopt these values in their daily lives, too.

Leadership, in particular, demands more than rhetoric; it requires leading by example. Christ did not merely preach about sacrifice--He lived it. Nigerian leaders must likewise commit to making the same sacrifices they ask of their people, demonstrating integrity, empathy, and a genuine commitment to the common good.

As Nigerians mark this sacred day, we urge vigilance and caution during the festive season. Unscrupulous individuals often exploit such occasions to perpetrate harm, and it is imperative to prioritise safety. Moreover, we encourage those who are blessed with abundance to share with the less fortunate, ensuring that the joy and warmth of Christmas extend to all, particularly those most in need.

In the spirit of the season, let us embrace the timeless values exemplified by Christ--love, humility, and selflessness--and strive to build a society that reflects these ideals. As we exchange greetings and gifts, let us renew our collective commitment to fostering unity, compassion, and progress within our communities.

Merry Christmas to all. May the light of this season illuminate our paths, renew our hope, and guide us toward a future of peace, prosperity, and shared humanity.