Nigeria: Pipeline Vandalism - Group Scores Tantita, Pinl High

The Ekpeye Oil and Gas Pipeline Host Families Association (EOG), a Rivers State-based non-governmental organisation, has scored high, as have the Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), for their efforts in raising the country's crude oil production through adequate pipeline surveillance.

The grassroots group gave the score through its national chairman, Comrade Dogini Chidi, during the last quarter sensitisation programme, tagged: Complementing the efforts of the federal government on Pipeline Surveillance Initiative; Its benefits to the Host Communities, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Ahoada Town, Rivers State.

Comrade Dogini asserted that pipeline surveillance has come to stay, adding that the Federal Government initiative on pipeline surveillance has made the environment more peaceful, friendly, and pollution-free.

He explained that over time, there had been a series of pollution as a result of oil exploration activities, coupled with the pipeline sabotage that has been going on in Niger Delta communities, which affected Nigeria's production of the black gold.

He challenged the federal government to reciprocate the people's cooperative gesture. He said, "So, having done our part to educate and enlighten our people on the absolute need to shun pipeline vandalisation, we are calling on the Federal Government to ensure all hands are on deck to move society forward.

"We would continue to protect public facilities, but we are also expecting dividends based on our efforts as a people."

He said, "On amnesty, it is essential to the Ekpeye people. We have written and consulted relevant authorities on it. High Chief Government alias Tompolo, through his Field Marshals, has also promised to make it possible. So, we are looking at the first quarter of next year to kickstart the process.

"With the Ubeta Gas Project, there would not be any hunger in Ekpeye Land again. So, we would not allow it to be relocated to another land under any guise," he added.