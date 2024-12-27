Nigeria: Dalyboy's 'Omoge' Hits Major Milestones On Boomplay Playlists

Dalyboy Hyppolite, popularly known as "Dalyboy aka Dalyboy Belgason," continues to solidify his presence in the music industry with the success of his latest single, OMOGE.

The track has made its debut on several notable Boomplay playlists, including New Naija Hits, Hot Picks, Top New Music, and Top Choice Music. This achievement highlights Dalyboy's growing influence as an artist blending Afrobeats with pop, captivating listeners worldwide.

OMOGE has also gained significant traction on radio, where its infectious rhythm and heartfelt lyrics have resonated with audiences. The song's charm lies in its celebration of a woman's captivating beauty and dance moves, described as unforgettable. Dalyboy himself likens her love to the irresistible flavors of Nigerian jollof rice and Ghanaian shito, combining sweetness and spice--a comparison that captures the vibrancy and allure of the song's theme.

Fans of Dalyboy have even more to look forward to, as the highly anticipated music video for OMOGE is set to premiere on December 27th. This release is expected to further amplify the song's appeal, showcasing Dalyboy's creative storytelling and visual artistry.

Beyond his success as a musician, Dalyboy has established himself as a versatile creative force, excelling as a producer, songwriter, and movie director. His dedication to crafting authentic and impactful content has earned him a dedicated following, particularly among fans of Afrobeat and pop fusion.

With OMOGE making waves across playlists and airwaves, Dalyboy proves once again that his artistic journey is only just beginning.