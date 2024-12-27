Nigeria: Kaduna Ministry to Give Naptip N100k Monthly for Enhanced Operations

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, have forged a tie to boost the existing relationship between them, with a commitment by the Ministry to provide monthly support of ₦100,000 to NAPTIP Kaduna office.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)Binta Lami Adamu accompanied by her team, spoke while on a courtesy visit to the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

"The primary objective was to strengthen the existing relationship between the Ministry and NAPTIP,"' the DG said.

Hajia Rabi Salisu, the Honourable Commissioner, welcomed the DG and her team, acknowledging NAPTIP as a sensitive government organ and valued partner. The Commissioner highlighted NAPTIP's crucial role in referring cases to the Ministry and supporting survivors.

To enhance collaboration, the Commissioner advised the DG to formally request the Governor's support for suitable office accommodation and inclusion in the state security council committee.

" This would facilitate rapid response team operations,"she said.

The Commissioner also announced budget provisions for repatriation, protection, and support services, expressing openness to further partnership on critical issues.

The DG NAPTIP expressed gratitude for the Commissioner's support and pledged to forward their requests.

The Commissioner,Rabi.Salisu, in her remarks, pledged a commitment to provide monthly support of ₦100,000 to NAPTIP Kaduna office,and requested that they must scale up on their reporting system monthly in order for the ministry to track the agency's activities effectively and strengthened synergy at all levels of their working relationship.