Nigeria: 2025 National Budget - Naae Welcomes Increased in Focus On Agriculture

The Nigerian Association of Agricultural Economists, NAAE, on Wednesday commended the Federal Government for the prioritization of agriculture in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The NAAE, National President, Professor Christopher Eze, spoke in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, about their assessment of the 2025 federal government budget.

It was their view that; "With a combined allocation of ₦155.36 billion for recurrent expenditure and ₦242.50 billion for capital expenditure under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, this reflects a promising commitment to strengthening Nigeria's agricultural sector."

NAAE pointed out that; "This allocation underscores the Federal Government's recognition of agriculture as a cornerstone for national food security, economic diversification, and rural development.

"Notably, the budget's capital expenditure for agriculture signifies a progressive move toward boosting infrastructure, enhancing research, and promoting sustainable practices in the sector."

However, they "Urged the government to ensure that these funds are effectively utilized, prioritizing initiatives that will directly impact small holder farmers, address post harvest losses, and strengthen value chains for critical food crops. Transparent and accountable mechanisms must be in place to ensure that the benefits of these allocations reach stakeholders across all regions of the country.

"NAAE remains committed to supporting the Federal Government in realizing its agricultural goals by providing evidence-based policy recommendations, engaging in strategic partnerships, and fostering innovation to enhance productivity and sustainability within the sector."

Also, the NAAE commended the Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for toeing the line of the president in his agricultural vision and budget for 2025, noting that it would enhance agricultural activities as well as boost food production in the state.