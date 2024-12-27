Nigeria: Oil Theives Behind Us Protest Against Tompolo, Otuaro, Says Ex-Agitators

-A coalition of Phase I, II and III ex-agitators leaders have accused oil thieves, who were not happy with the operations of Tantita Security Services Ltd as being behind the recent protests against the Chairman of the company, Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo, and the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Dr. Dennis Otuaro.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Satu in a statement, yesterday, while describing the protest held in the US as "baseless, wicked and a failed attempt by those championing instability in the Niger Delta region," urged the United Nations and the international community to disregard allegations of oil racketeering, unlawful detention, human trafficking and slavery against Tompolo and Otuaro.

Satu, who called for the protection of Ijaw sons and holding federal appointments, appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governors of Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta States and the President of Ijaw National Congress, INC, Prof Benjamin Okaba to call on an ex-agitator to order, whom they alleged was behind the rising media attack on Tompolo and the PAP boss.

He also urged the Nigeria Police Authority and other security agencies to investigate a whistleblower identified as Jude Gbaboyor.

Satu said: "We will not stand by and allow a set of wicked and devilish connivers to sabotage the progress we have achieved or tarnish the image of our Ijaw leaders. Enough is enough.

"We are appealing to all Ijaws sons and daughters to be united in purpose and avoid the pull-down syndrome. It is a known fact that Tantita Security Services has increased the country's daily oil production, created jobs for our young people, and protected the nation's oil and gas assets."

Also, the ex-agitators leaders led by the Vice Chairman of the Ex-agitators Phase Three, 'General' Alhaji Letugbene and other leaders have passed a vote of confidence on Tantita Security Services and Dr. Otuaro for repositioning the Presidential Amnesty Programme to achieve its purpose, adding that Otuaro has performed creditably since his appointment by President Tinubu in March, this year.