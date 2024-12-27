Nigeria: Ibadan Stampede - Ex-Queen Naomi, Oriyomi, Others Remanded in Prison

The stampede occurred during a food funfair organized by Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife. The event, held at Basorun Islamic High School, was intended to cater to 5,000 beneficiaries, offering gifts and fun in anticipation of the festive season.

Ibadan — A former Queen of Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola; the owner of Agidigbo FM, Mr. Hamzat Oriyomi, and the Principal of Islamic School, Bashorun, Mr. Abdullahi Fasasi, have been remanded in the Agodi prison, over the stampede that led to the death of 35 minors, last Wednesday.

The accused were arraigned before the Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, acceleration of death, negligent acts causing harm, and failure to provide adequate security and medical facilities.

According to the court, they would be in prison custody till January 13, pending the advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

Though the counsel of the accused tried to convince the court not to remand their clients, the Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, ordered that they should be remanded pending the advice from the DPP, of the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

Counsel to Oriyomi Hamzat, Mr Ridwan Adekunle told the court that there was a mutual agreement between him and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) Legal, that his client would not be taken to prison but kept in police custody.

In his submission to the court, counsel to the principal, Mr. Olajide, argued that his clients should not be arraigned in court, urging the court to send them to the police custody instead of prison custody.

The case, marked C/2024 was instituted by the Commissioner of Police.

Though, seven suspects were earlier arrested, five of them were released.

Those released include Genesis Christopher (24), Tanimowo Moruf (52), Anisolaja Olabode (42), Idowu Ibrahim (35), and Abiola Oluwatimilehin (25).

The Chief Magistrate explained that the police, who brought the suspects to the court, should have considered their health conditions and the circumstances that informed the case itself before bringing them to court.

The court further said that the legal advice would determine whether the suspects have a case to answer or not.

She adjourned the case to January 13, 2025, for mention.

All the suspects were led into the waiting vehicles by security agents who had a hectic time controlling the supporters of the accused.

Recall that Oriyomi and Queen Naomi had been hospitalised after the unfortunate incident.

Oriyomi said he was in shock following the incident while the queen reportedly slumped while being kept in police custody.

Following the incident, Governor Seyi Makinde vowed that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted and all those found culpable would be made to face the wrath of the law.