Nigeria: Ibadan Stampede - Ex-Queen Naomi, Oriyomi, Others Remanded in Prison

Vanguard
The stampede occurred during a food funfair organized by Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife. The event, held at Basorun Islamic High School, was intended to cater to 5,000 beneficiaries, offering gifts and fun in anticipation of the festive season.
25 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Laolu Elijah & Deola Badru

Ibadan — A former Queen of Ooni of Ife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola; the owner of Agidigbo FM, Mr. Hamzat Oriyomi, and the Principal of Islamic School, Bashorun, Mr. Abdullahi Fasasi, have been remanded in the Agodi prison, over the stampede that led to the death of 35 minors, last Wednesday.

The accused were arraigned before the Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, acceleration of death, negligent acts causing harm, and failure to provide adequate security and medical facilities.

According to the court, they would be in prison custody till January 13, pending the advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

Though the counsel of the accused tried to convince the court not to remand their clients, the Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, ordered that they should be remanded pending the advice from the DPP, of the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

Counsel to Oriyomi Hamzat, Mr Ridwan Adekunle told the court that there was a mutual agreement between him and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) Legal, that his client would not be taken to prison but kept in police custody.

In his submission to the court, counsel to the principal, Mr. Olajide, argued that his clients should not be arraigned in court, urging the court to send them to the police custody instead of prison custody.

The case, marked C/2024 was instituted by the Commissioner of Police.

Though, seven suspects were earlier arrested, five of them were released.

Those released include Genesis Christopher (24), Tanimowo Moruf (52), Anisolaja Olabode (42), Idowu Ibrahim (35), and Abiola Oluwatimilehin (25).

The Chief Magistrate explained that the police, who brought the suspects to the court, should have considered their health conditions and the circumstances that informed the case itself before bringing them to court.

The court further said that the legal advice would determine whether the suspects have a case to answer or not.

She adjourned the case to January 13, 2025, for mention.

All the suspects were led into the waiting vehicles by security agents who had a hectic time controlling the supporters of the accused.

Recall that Oriyomi and Queen Naomi had been hospitalised after the unfortunate incident.

Oriyomi said he was in shock following the incident while the queen reportedly slumped while being kept in police custody.

Following the incident, Governor Seyi Makinde vowed that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted and all those found culpable would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.