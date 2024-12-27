Nigeria: How We Intend to Redefine Nigeria's Real Estate - Nicholas Nome

Nicholas Nome, the founder and Chief Executive Officer, of Paynownow, a leading Utilities Service platform has revealed that his company is taking a new look to diversify into real estate.

Nicholas Nome disclosed this after visiting some major properties firm in Dubai, adding that he is starting paynownow Properties in real estate as a tangible asset that needs to be invested into.

"It is very important for everyone--

brokers, realtors, developers, buyers, sellers, and particularly cryptocurrency investors to be paying close attention to the current crypto-real estate wave.

Real estate industry is currently valued at $56 billion and it is still growing every day.

"After my meeting with properties firm in Dubai, we have decided to launch Paynownow Properties to make housing easy for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

"There will be an opportunity for people to invest, and there will be high return for people who buy properties too.

What we are working on will be modern project with a serene and quiet environment in strategic community with key infrastructures that will boost its growth," he added.

Nicholas Nome is a Nigerian entrepreneur, the Chief Executive Officer, and the founder of paynownow a fast-growing and leading Utilites service platform that enables users gets data airtime and various services at cheaper and affordable rate.

The Utilities giant boasts of over 10,000 active subscribers and users using its platform to meet their trading needs. The platform also has a dedicated support staff that are on standby to help you through any problem.

Then, there is paynownow logistics by paynownow, an arm of the company which solves the problem of shipping of goods from overseas to Nigeria and vice versa, while also being focused on partnering with local and international top brands in USA, China, UK, with several other countries being added soon.

Paynownow has grown from what started as an idea to a team of over 30 employees within its Headquarters in Lagos, changing lives and creating self-made millionaires--all with their master strategies.