Numbers you might not know. This week we turn the spotlight onto the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship.

7 - The number of past TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship tournaments, which started with the 2009 finals in Cote d'Ivoire. Subsequent tournaments have been hosted in Sudan, South Africa, Rwanda, Morocco, Cameroon and Algeria. The next finals are scheduled to be co-hosted for the first time by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

7 - The number of times that Uganda have qualified for the finals, including as a co-host for next February's edition. They lost out to Tanzania in the qualification for the inaugural edition in 2009 but qualified every time since. In the next finals, Uganda will be seeking to better their previous six appearances at the finals where they have failed to get past the group stages. Their record at the finals is 18 matches played with two wins, six draws and 10 defeats.

9 - The most goals scored in a single edition of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship was in 2009 when striker Ayoub El Khatib from hosts Morocco netted nine times to help his country to the title and claim the most valuable player award for himself. He got a hattrick in the tournament against Guinea. The 31-year-old El Khatib has since moved to Greece and scored the only goal of the 2024 UEFA Europa League final in extra time as Olympiakos defeated Fiorentina 1-0 to become the first Greek side to win a major European club trophy.

19 - The number of teams contesting the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship finals from February 1-28. The finals line-up will be made up of the three host nations (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania), three qualified nations from each of CAF's six Zonal Unions, as well as a single slot reserved for the best performing nation from the CECAFA region.

33 - The number of countries who have previously qualified for a TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship tournament. Over the next days, the Central African Republic, Chad, Eswatini, Guinea Bissau, Liberia and Lesotho have a chance to qualify for the first time although all of them, except Liberia, trail after the first leg of their respective final round qualifiers.