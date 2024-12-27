Nigeria: Stampedes - Declare State of Emergency On Food, OPC Tells Tinubu

Oodua People's Congress, OPC, has expressed sorrow over the death of over 65 Nigerians rushing for donated free foodstuffs, just as it urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on food nationwide.

The OPC in a statement by its General Secretary, Bunmi Fasehun, lamented the reported deaths last week of 35 people in Ibadan capital of Oyo State, 20 in Okija area of Anambra State, and 10 in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory.

Fasehun said: "As a matter of national emergency, Tinubu must intervene to bring down food prices to reduce hunger in Nigeria and ameliorate the sufferings of the citizens.

"The government must declare a state of emergency on food immediately.

"OPC urges the government to open the borders and ports for food to enter Nigeria quickly. Tinubu must allow for free movement of local and imported rice and other food items through the Nigerian highways. This government must mandate Customs and other agencies to stop seizing food and to stop hindering the transportation of edibles and consumables."

Expressing the sympathy of OPC on the tragic incident, Fasehun said the deaths reflected the hopelessness and frustration experienced by a vast majority of Nigerians.

Fasehun said: "These avoidable deaths sound a loud and tragic message about the millions of Nigerians who are constantly confronted by crippling starvation and deep poverty. Yet governments at all levels show no concern.

"Why should Nigeria, with its reputation as the giant of Africa, record such tragic mishaps? Those deaths are a disgrace to our status as a nation blessed with natural resources, abundant human capacity and millions of hectares of arable land mass.

"Truth be told, the palliatives the government feels it has provided are not working because they never reach the intended targets. Such provisions, no matter how well-intended, are grossly inadequate. Even worse, the distribution channels are too few and too selective to get the items to the really needy among Nigeria's 240 million citizens.

"Today, a bag of rice has risen to more than N100,000, three times its price under Muhammadu Buhari, and about 15 times its value under Goodluck Jonathan.

"Cooking gas has risen to over N18,000 today, from less than N10,000 under Buhari, and N2,000 under Jonathan. The cost of transportation is higher than it has ever been.

"There is scarcity of Naira notes. Banks are rationing notes and customers are not able to collect more than N5,000 to N20,000 cash per day. This is unacceptable.

"The government must scrap all policies that have impoverished Nigerians and brought unprecedented economic hardship on poor citizens. Policies that must go include: Zero-fuel subsidy, increased tariff on electricity, and high fees in government-owned educational institutions.

"Every policy must have a human face. What is the use of government recording increases in revenue allocation when inflation eats up all the gains and Nigerians are being killed by hunger, frustration and desperation?

"President Tinubu's government must dedicate itself to guaranteeing food security. Every effort must be aimed towards restoring to Nigerians the conducive atmosphere and secure space to help farmers return to their farms."