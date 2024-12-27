Nigeria: Boxing Day - 2 Die, 15 Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

27 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two people and 15 others injured in a lone accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus at Saapade on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mrs Florence Okpe, the Spokesperson of FRSC in Ogun confirmed the incident on Thursday in Abeokuta.

Okpe noted that the accident occurred at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday.

She explained that the incident was caused by a tyre burst which resulted in the loss of control, saying that the bus somersaulted and crashed.

Okpe said that 18 people were in the bus marked LSR 585 YH, involving, nine men, five women, two boys and two girls

The FRSC spokesperson said that 15 people who got injured comprised eight men, four women, two boys and one girl while two people died, comprising one man and a woman.

She explained that the injured victims were taken to PATMAG Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue, Isara.

She noted that the Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin advised motorists to pay more attention to their vehicles, especially during the period of high vehicular movement.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.