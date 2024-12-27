opinion

There is no denying the fact that for many Nigerians, this is their bleakest Christmas ever. It is not because they have lost the zeal to celebrate. No! They simply cannot afford to even contemplate, not to talk of actually making merry in this triumphant season. Happiness has become a luxury in the land. Rather than celebrating, many Nigerians are mourning. That, in itself, is a tragedy.

But the bigger tragedy is the fact that despite the obvious sad realities, President Bola Tinubu continues to live in denial, refusing to accept the truth of our unpleasant circumstances. He has perfected the art of playing the ostrich, burying his head in the sand rather than face the reality which is a direct consequence of the policies of his presidency. Granted, the fact that he continues to deny the consequences of that reality is typical, yet his feigned pretence during his media chat on Monday is amoral.

It is difficult to say with any measure of certainty if Tinubu's denial of the stark realities is a defense mechanism, a way of protecting himself from a truth that is too bitter to accept or if he truly believes that Nigeria is at the cusp of redemption. In his perfunctory ripostes to the questions thrown at him, he came across as an impervious leader who is disconnected from the prevailing sad realities.

Fielding questions from journalists at his Lagos residence on topics that included subsidy removal, tax bills, economic reforms, size of governance and corruption, Tinubu displayed an unbecoming cavalier attitude, pretending not to see a correlation between the policies of his administration, particularly the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the Naira and hiking of electricity tariff, and the country's dire straits. These are policies that have led to an unprecedented cost of living crisis.

What is most disconcerting is the hypocrisy. He blamed the citizens for their financial woes, accusing them of ostentatiousness. Just like his Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who on April 6, 2024, accused Nigerians of lacking the culture of power consumption management, Tinubu chastised fellow citizens along the same line. "It is not negative to learn to manage. You learn to control your electricity bill, switch off the light, let's learn to manage," he said on Monday.

But good leaders lead by example, demonstrating the behaviours and values they expect from others. People are more likely to follow leaders who practise what they preach. Tinubu has not demonstrated that capacity. For instance, Nigerians agree on the need to cut the cost of governance. Tinubu has the largest cabinet ever. Yet, he would not countenance any idea of reducing the size of his bloated cabinet. "I am not prepared to reduce the size of my cabinet," he told his interviewers. "I saw the need when I put them together. Don't give someone an assignment they cannot fulfil."

One of the areas he saw a need was in the creation of Ministry of Livestock Development. Before now, livestock development used to be a department in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security that already has two ministers. Creating another ministry out of the parent ministry is superfluous. It is like creating a Ministry of Football or Ministry of Lawn and Table Tennis as a substantive standalone ministry out of the Ministry of Sports Development. The President knows this for a fact. Yet he had to fritter away scarce resources on the altar of prebendal politics.

It is needless talking about his take on corruption because I doubt if there is any discerning Nigerian that will expect him to wage a vigorous war against corruption. Suffice it to say that it is highly disingenuous for the leader of a political party that made a song and dance of prosecuting former top military officers, including a former National Security Adviser, for allegedly stealing public funds while in office, to now say that he will not probe "any service chief," because doing so will be tantamount to disrespecting the military institution.

But what I found most distasteful was the attempt to deflate the criticism of his government's harsh economic policies for the fatal stampedes that occurred in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja last week claiming the lives of scores of hapless citizens mostly women and children.

On December 18, 35 children were confirmed dead during a stampede at a funfair event in Ibadan, Oyo State capital; on December 21, ten people, including children, also died in another stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama district of Abuja during the distribution of palliatives; at least another 22 people died during a rice distribution event in Okija, Anambra State, on the same day.

Blaming the organisers of the charity events for the fatalities, Tinubu said he has been sharing palliatives in his Lagos residence for 25 years without an incident. "It is very sad that people are not well organised. We just have to be more disciplined in our society... I have been giving out foodstuff and commodities, including envelopes in Bourdillon, for the last 25 years, and I have never experienced this kind of incident because we are organised and disciplined. If you know you won't have enough to give, don't attempt to give or publicise it."

That is most uncharitable. While it is true that he has been giving out foodstuff, commodities and money to his cronies for the last 25 years without any ugly incident, it is also true that the Catholic Church through the St. Vincent de Paul society, Chief Ernest Obiejesi and his ObiJackson Foundation, and even Queen Naomi and her Wings Foundation have also been organising such charity events without fatal stampedes.

The Catholic Church is, perhaps, one of the most organised groups in the world. There was the presence of policemen and local vigilante at the Okija event. The difference between what happened this year and previous years is that Tinubu's administration has pushed many more people into the poverty loop, orchestrating extreme hunger in the land. The uncertainty has made the desperation worse. Poverty has a way of robbing people of their dignity. When possible starvation is added to the toxic brew, life becomes meaningless.

The difference between what happened in previous years and what is happening now is captured in the lamentations of Amarachi Nwosu, a 32-year-old woman, who miraculously survived the stampede with his three-year-old son Obinna at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church grounds on Saturday.

"It has been hard. The cost of food is unbearable. Even a cup of rice is now a luxury for us. I didn't even know what was happening. I just wanted to get food for my children. I thank God we survived. But what do we eat now?"

Eighteen-year-old Terngu Nyam, who survived with a broken arm, went there for the sake of his starving family. "I just wanted to help my mother. We've been struggling to eat one meal a day. I didn't think this would happen."

Tinubu should not talk down on organisations, churches and individuals who are helping to clear the mess he has made of governance by seeking ways of easing economic hardship caused by a cost-of-living crisis.

What is leading to these tragedies is not lack of organisation. It is the sheer number of people who are now turning up for palliatives because of the mass poverty and starvation. Some of these people had waited overnight to get food. For instance, Amarachi arrived at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church grounds in Maitama from her Mararaba home, a distance of about 25 kilometres around 5am. That is desperation.

These deadly crowd crushes have become a recurring decimal under Tinubu's watch. In March, two students died and 23 were hurt as thousands of people gathered for bags of rice being handed out by authorities at Nasarawa State University. Four women were killed later the same month outside the office of a wealthy businessman in Bauchi, where they were waiting to collect a cash gift of N5,000 to help pay for food during Ramadan.

In any other country where almost 70 people, mostly women and children are trampled to death, the government will declare a day of national mourning and the national flag will fly at half-mast. Not in Nigeria. Instead, Tinubu said: "I see this as a grave error on the part of the organisers, but things are improving. It doesn't kill our happiness for the season; we should just get on with it."

Which things are improving? And where is the happiness when over 70 families have been thrown into deep mourning as a result of circumstances beyond their control?

Tinubu and his supporters may continue living in denial, but the fact is that these fatal stampedes are a direct consequence of the cost of living crisis in the country caused by the fiscal and monetary policies of his government in the last 18 months. Living in denial will not take away that fact.