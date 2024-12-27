Nigeria: Lagos Yet to Appeal Judgment Nullifying Olaleye's Rape Conviction

Despite strong outcry from civil society organisations, CSOs, the Lagos State Government has yet to file an appeal against the Court of Appeal's judgment that nullified Dr. Femi Olaleye's rape conviction.

Dr. Olaleye, a medical practitioner and the Managing Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, was charged with child defilement and sexual assault by penetration and convicted by the Lagos Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in October 2023.

However, in November 2023, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, citing errors in the lower court's judgment.

The appellate court deemed the evidence provided by the prosecution to be "tainted" and "unreliable," leading to Dr. Olaleye's acquittal.

In their response to the ruling, CSOs petitioned the Lagos Attorney General, Lawal Pedro, SAN, urging him to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court to restore public trust in the justice system.

The deadline for filing such an appeal is December 28, 2024.

However, as at press time, sources within the Lagos State Ministry of Justice confirmed that no plans have been made to appeal the judgment.

It was also gathered that while the Director of Public Prosecution's, DPP, office had prepared the grounds for appeal and submitted to the Attorney General's office, no further action had been taken.

Addressing newsmen recent at the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, office in Lagos, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, founder of Project Alert, read the petition submitted to the Attorney-General.

Effah-Chukwuma highlighted the critical importance of appealing the decision, emphasizing that the case's outcome has far-reaching implications for justice and public trust.

The petition was signed by Itoro Eze-Anaba of Mirabel Centre; Bisi Ajayi-Kayode of Cece Yara Child Advocacy Centre; Kingsley Egbulem of Men Against Rape; and Toyin Taiwo-Ojo of Stop the Abuse Against Women and Children Foundation.

Others are Anthonia Ojenagbon of Tonia Bruised But Not Broken Rape Survivors Foundation; Pamela Udoka of Family Wellness Therapy Centre; Effah- Chukwuma of Project Alert; Bose Ironsi of Ireti Psycho-Social Support Centre, SARC; and Ronke Oyelakin of Child Protection Network, Lagos state; and Kate Henshaw.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CSOs urged the Lagos AG to appeal the appellate court's decision without delay, stressing that justice must be served to demonstrate Nigeria's commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens and punishing perpetrators of sexual.