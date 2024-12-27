Nigeria: Christmas - Let's Be Our Brothers Keepers - Buni

26 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hussaini Jirgi

Yobe State Governor Hon Mai Mala Buni congratulated the Christian faithful as they celebrated the Christmas festival.

Governor Buni, in his Christmas message, thanked God for the improved peace and security in the state, saying that people now move freely pursuing their legitimate businesses.

According to him, "This calls for celebration and appreciation of God for making the state more secure and peaceful," said Buni.

Mai Mala Buni urged the faithful to use the occasion to pray for greater peace, security, and prosperity for the state and country.

He added, "We should build and promote more peace and peaceful coexistence for the development of the state", Buni said.

The Governor, who also hosted the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), urged religious leaders to preach peace, love and justice.

"We should spread love because God created and loved us.

"All the scriptures preached and promoted peace; we should, therefore, be our brother's keepers", the Governor said.

In his response, the delegation leader, Prof. John Onyema, commended Governor Buni for the sense of belonging given to Christians and Nigerians from other states who reside in Yobe.

"You have demonstrated authentic leadership and supported everyone in the state without recourse to religious and ethnic backgrounds.

"We appreciate your developmental strides in providing services and projects everyone in the state enjoys.

As the 2025 new year sets in, we urge you to continue doing good works for the benefit of all", Prof Onyema said.

