Nigeria: Go Feeds Over 800 Umuahia Custodial Inmates On Christmas Day

During the Christmas celebration, Project Dorcas Foundation fed over 800 inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.

The foundation also paid fines ranging from N30,000 to N200,000 imposed on four convicts, namely Kalu Peter, Joseph Sunday, Ikechukwu Isaiah, and Nzeako Ikwulene, for good conduct.

During a worship session, the foundation's executive director, Uche Ama-Ohaka, preached salvation to the inmates by accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour.

He argued that though some of them could be there for offences they may not have committed or circumstantial reasons, they should use the period to change their way of life.

Similarly, Pastor Ugochukwu Echegbu of the Winners' Chapel, Umuahia, stressed that inmates should use their incarceration to renew their faith in God and create a new vision for themselves afterwards.

Contributing, Uche Uwalaka of Compassion Connectors Nigeria, who organised a football match for the inmates, said all the activities aimed to show them love and a sense of belonging.

"We're here to celebrate the occasion with you. We want you to enjoy the season as others are enjoying it. We want you to know that it is not yet over for you," he added.

Similarly, two Nigerian gold and silver medalists at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Onyi Gift Mark and Ogechika Nwogu, respectively, encouraged the inmates not to be inhibited by their temporary condition.

Welcoming the foundation and the connectors earlier, the deputy controller of the centre, Orjiakor Mabia, appreciated their concern for the inmates and urged similar organisations to emulate them.