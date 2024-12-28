Africa: Niger and Sudan Qualify for TotalEnergies CHAN 2024

Niger became the latest team to secure a spot in the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) following a goalless draw against Togo in their second-leg encounter on Friday.

The Mena A' side advanced on the away goals rule, having drawn 1-1 in the first leg played in Lomé.

The match, held at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, Mali, saw both teams produce a cautious performance.

Despite their efforts, the local Sparrowhawks of Togo failed to find the breakthrough they needed to overcome Niger's slight advantage.

The result ensures Niger's fifth appearance in the CHAN finals, cementing their status as one of the competition's consistent performers.

Meanwhile, Sudan became the first team to book a place in the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a resilient 2-1 victory over Ethiopia in their second-leg clash on Wednesday.

The result, combined with a 2-0 win in the first leg, saw the Nile Crocodiles comfortably advance 4-1 on aggregate to play in the tournament following Wednesday's match.

The match, played in front of a jubilant home crowd, saw Sudan start with intent. Musa Kanti opened the scoring in the 16th minute, piling pressure on the Walya Antelopes, who faced a daunting three-goal deficit.

Ethiopia struggled to find a foothold in the first half as Sudan's defence held firm.

After the break, the visitors showed more determination and were rewarded in the 65th minute when Bekele Berhane struck to level the game.

However, Ethiopia's joy was short-lived. Just four minutes later, Sudan's captain Mohamed Abdelrahman restored the lead with a clinical finish, sealing the win and Sudan's fourth CHAN qualification.

Ethiopia's spirited effort fell short as the Walya Antelopes failed to overturn their first-leg deficit.

Sudan's consistency throughout the qualifiers was evident, as they maintained control over both legs to secure back-to-back CHAN appearances.

Sudan now looks ahead to February's tournament, co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, where they hope to make a significant impact.

As the qualifiers continue, nine additional teams are set to be decided on Saturday.

Key fixtures include Burkina Faso's bid to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Côte d'Ivoire and Cameroon's attempt to maintain their slim advantage over the Central African Republic.

The final four spots for the CHAN 2024 tournament will be determined on Sunday, with Mali looking to recover from a 1-0 loss in their first-leg clash against Mauritania.

The eagerly anticipated tournament will take place from February 1 to 28, 2025, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The CHAN tournament, exclusive to players competing in domestic leagues, offers a platform to showcase local talent on a continental stage.