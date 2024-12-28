Liberia: Princess Zuo's 'Killer' Remanded At Monrovia Central Prison

Monrovia — Bill Jallah, 38, has been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison after being charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and aggravated assault following the brutal stabbing death of his girlfriend, Princess Zuo, on December 21, 2024. The fatal incident occurred near the Fast Nikel Entertainment Center at Joe Bar, Paynesville.

According to the police charge sheet, Jallah stabbed Zuo multiple times in her chest and back after an argument that began at the entertainment center. Zuo, a worker in Congo Town, was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators revealed that tensions between Jallah and Zuo had been escalating for days. On December 20, Zuo went out with friends, a decision that allegedly infuriated Jallah. The charge sheet details how Jallah expressed anger over Zuo's refusal to answer his calls that evening. When he confronted her at her workplace the next day, Zuo called Jallah's father, William Jallah, to complain about his behavior.

"Victim Princess Zuo phoned Mr. William Jallah, the father of defendant Bill Jallah, and informed him about Bill's attitude at her workplace," the police report states. "Mr. Jallah immediately instructed his daughter, Kormassa Jallah, to inform the rest of the family about the complaint."

That evening, Kormassa, Jallah's sister, joined the pair at the Fast Nikel Entertainment Center in an attempt to mediate between them. Witness accounts described how Jallah purchased drinks for the group, but the discussion quickly turned contentious. Jallah reportedly accused Zuo of disrespecting him by going out without informing him.

"While sitting, defendant Bill Jallah initiated an argument and or confusion with victim Princess Zuo, referencing why she went out with her friends... without his knowledge and refused to respond to his call via phone," the charge sheet states.

The situation escalated when Zuo, visibly upset, left the entertainment center and headed toward Duport Junction. According to the police report, Kormassa followed her to apologize on Jallah's behalf, but Jallah pursued them. "Defendant Bill Jallah left the entertainment center and hurriedly followed," the report reads. Moments later, Jallah attacked Zuo with a knife, inflicting fatal wounds.

The chaotic aftermath saw witnesses at the scene alerting the police. Jallah was arrested shortly after the attack. Investigators corroborated the timeline of events through witness statements, physical evidence, and the nature of Zuo's injuries.

The charge sheet also disclosed that family members had tried to intervene in the their troubled relationship, but their efforts were ultimately in vain.