Senegalese PM Promises Bold Reforms in First Major Policy Speech

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Friday promised sweeping changes to transform the nation during his long-anticipated first major policy speech to parliament.

Sonko announced plans to close all foreign military bases and repeal an amnesty law covering political violence that left dozens dead in 2023 and 2024.

Speaking nine months after his appointment, the prime minister pledged to transform Senegal's governance, economy and social policies under his National Transformation Agenda 2050.

The speech, originally expected in April, was delayed due to a procedural impasse in the Assembly's regulations and later postponed by early legislative elections in November that gave him a large majority in parliament.

Senegal's new leader announces audit of oil, gas and mining sectors

National interests

He vowed to renegotiate contracts in key industries, particularly energy, to ensure they prioritise Senegal's national interests.

"We advocate for a reassessment of global governance," Sonko said, calling for solidarity with Gaza and a reorganisation of international institutions.

Sonko emphasised the importance of ethical governance, urging civil servants to lead by example and act with integrity.

He confirmed plans to repeal the 2024 amnesty law, which was passed under former president Macky Sall after widespread political violence.

"In addition to putting compensation for victims into the budget, a draft law will be submitted to your august Assembly to repeal the 6 March 2024 amnesty so that light may be shed and responsibilities determined on whatever side they may lie," Sonko told lawmakers.

Senegal votes to shape parliament as reforms and economy hang in balance

Better living conditions

Acknowledging Senegal's economic struggles, Sonko promised to improve living conditions for citizens. He highlighted the need to reduce high administrative costs and increase public spending efficiency, while also tackling the consequences of recent floods.

The prime minister pledged to improve education, focusing on investment in schools and expanding opportunities for Senegalese to learn English.

Sonko emphasised the need for a break from past mistakes, pointing to the lingering effects of three centuries of slavery, colonisation, and domination by external powers. These historical challenges, he said, have eroded confidence in Senegal's governance and institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Young people hit hard by Senegal's economic and political crises · RFI English The two-hour policy address was followed by a debate with lawmakers. Sonko will return to the chamber on Saturday to assume responsibility for his government under Article 86 paragraph 6 of the constitution.

This will enable parliament to pass the 2025 budget before the 31 December deadline without further debate.