Gambia: Special Report - Yonna Group Largest Rice Consignment Arrives

The long-awaited Yonna Group rice consignment of over 14,500 metric tons of 100% broken rice from India has finally arrived at the Banjul Port. This is part of Yonna Group's dream to secure a historic rice shipment for Gambians, ensuring affordability and quality nationwide.

This was disclosed to the media by the General Manager of Yonna Group Mr. Momodou Barrow during a press conference held on Wednesday 25 December 2024 at its head office at Tipper Garage.

Mr. Barrow said Yonna Group is proudly Gambian-owned and employing over 500 citizens across the country. He expressed delight over the announcement of the arrival of Yonna Enterprise's "largest consignment" at the Banjul Port. He disclosed that Yonna Group received over 14,500 metric tons of 100% broken rice from India, nearly 600 containers: 290,000 bags of 50kg each.

Mr. Barrow, who was full of joy said this historic shipment guarantees Gambians abundant access to premium-quality, affordable rice.

According to Mr. Barrow, in line with Yonna Group's dedication to affordability, the current wholesale for rice is D1,950.00 in the Greater Banjul Area and retail at D2,000.00. A nominal D50 is added for retail in the provinces to cover logistics, bringing the price to D2,050.00. He cited that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Yonna Group covers loading, offloading, and transport costs, further easing the financial burden on customers and supporting local communities.

Mr. Barrow noted Yonna Group's commitment to high standards as unwavering. "We source from reputable international suppliers, ensuring our products match or exceed global quality benchmarks. Alongside this milestone delivery, we at Yonna Group are pleased to offer a variety of other essential food items." He disclosed that currently, Yonna Group has 30,000 bags of parboiled rice (bara-bara) in stock, catering for diverse preferences. He also stated that Yonna Group brings top-grade Pakistani rice in 50kg and 25kg, with new containers arriving regularly including 10 more already awaiting clearance at the Port of Banjul to maintain a steady, reliable supply.

In the build up to the holy month of Ramadan, Mr. Barrow said, they expect over 200 containers of premium Brazilian sugar to arrive within two weeks, ensuring that this vital product remains available when demand peaks.

He cited that Yonna Enterprise also stocks vegetable oil in 5- litre and 20 -litre packaging to meet different household needs, plus soft drinks, corn flour, and pasta for an even wider selection of staples.

According to Mr. Barrow, Yonna Enterprise distributes its products nationwide to serve every corner of the Gambia - from Kartong to Koina. He said each Yonna Forex Bureau branch stocks essential food items, making them convenient and affordable for local communities. He added that these operations are powered by Yonna Enterprise - a "leading Importer" of superior food products, and backed by the collective strength of Yonna Group, which includes Yonna Forex Bureau, Yonna Wallet, Yonna Islamic Microfinance, Yonna Islamic Insurance, Yonna Enterprise, and Yonna Agribusiness.

Together, Mr. Barrow said, these entities form a robust network offering life - changing solutions to Gambians daily.

He further further disclosed that through Yonna Islamic Microfinance, "we empower young entrepreneurs and small businesses, providing the funding they need to participate actively in the food trade and spur economic growth."

Mr. Barrow emphasised that Yonna Group is one 100% Gambian-owned and devoted to the socio-economic well-being of our nation. "We strive to make essential products more accessible by combing global sourcing capabilities with comprehensive nationwide distribution."

"We reaffirm our promise to deliver exceptional quality, competitive pricing and sustainable community development. We invite everyone to benefit from our fair prices and expansion supply network as we work together toward a brighter future for The Gambia," Mr. Barrow concludes.

