Nigeria: Taka Lafiya Community Calls for Emergency Intervention for Its PHC Centre

Taka Lafiya Primary Healthcare (PHC) in Lapai, Niger state, offers a range of services, including immunisation, antenatal care (ANC), labour support and health education, not only to their community but to other communities which make up a vast majority.

However, the facility currently faces severe challenges that hinder its ability to provide adequate care. Hajiya Saratu Salihu Gawu, the dedicated head of Taka Lafiya PHC, talks about the facility's deploring state including the clinic's lack of beds, equipment, and staff.

Despite serving a large population of diverse communities, the clinic struggles to provide basic care, with patients often lying on the floor to receive treatment. "it's embarrassing for me because sometimes I have to lay patients on the tattered floor to give them drip which is not hygienic," she stated.

Nonetheless, Hajiya Saratu proudly notes the presence of a cold room and solar fridge, a set of equipment made possible through the generous support of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). However, other project such as the renovation of the labour room have been largely supported by community and clinic staff donations. This reflects a collective commitment to improving care in challenging conditions.

Fati Sanusi, a mother of four, recounts her tumultuous journey of delivering three of her children at the Taka Lafiya PHC. "I delivered during the rainy season and water was dripping on me from the ceiling. The termites are eating up the woods and it's a shame we receive healthcare in this condition."

"When a women starts labour at night, she has to be rushed to Lapai which is over 4 kilometres because we don't have enough staff to run night shift here. Please we need urgent intervention," she laments.

The government of Nigeria through its four-point agenda of the health sector renewal plan and PHC revitalisation has identified the need for an efficient, equitable, and quality health systems which is the second pillar as a requirement to provide optimal service package to Nigeria's citizens. This clearly resonates with the centre's needs and the demands of the community. Considering these challenges, the community is calling for urgent action, urging the government and stakeholders to:

Prioritise renovation, expansion, and adequately equipping the primary healthcare centre.

Support the centre with necessary expertise and staff to enhance service delivery.

As Taka Lafiya PHC continues to strive for better conditions, the community remains hopeful that their pleas for support will not go unheard, paving the way for a healthier future for all.