Rwanda/South Sudan: Rwanda Miss Out On CHAN 2024 Finals Despite South Sudan Win

Rwanda defeated South Sudan 2-1 in the second leg of the CHAN 2024 Qualifying second round game held at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday, December 28.

The result was, however, not enough for Jimmy Mulisa's side to qualify for the CHAN 2024 finals after Sudan beat Ethiopia over two legs to take the remaining spot in the CECAFA region.

Mulisa made three changes from the side which lost 3-2 in Juba as Goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana, Roger Kanamugire and Didier Mugisha were all handed starting berths.

Amavubi started the game brightly as they took control of the midfield in the early stages of the encounter. The first chance of the game fell to Arsene Tuyisenge who stole the ball from Paul Puk in the 10th minute but saw his strike outside the box saved by goalkeeper Jenaro Juma.

Rwanda piled pressure on South Sudan as they dominated possession while playing the ball in the opponent's half.

After 14 minutes into the game, skipper Kevin Muhire went past his marker before hitting a grounder but goalkeeper Juma saved the effort.

Gilbert Mugisha was proving to be a tough customer on the left wing as the South Sudanese players could not match his pace and artistry. The winger went on a solo run in the 20th minute and delivered a strike which hit the post but Didier Mugisha, under no pressure, hit the rebound over the bar.

ALSO READ: CHAN Qualifiers: Rwanda lose to South Sudan in Juba

Rwanda again missed a glorious chance in the 32nd minute when Muhire latched onto a ball on the left and delivered a nice cross into the penalty box but Tuyisenge missed his connection and wasted the chance that could have resulted into an opening goal.

South Sudan launched a counter attack but lost the ball; Tuyisenge took the ball in the buildup and fired a shot which hit the post before coming back to hit the back of Juma who was already down. Mugisha, who was lurking around the goal line, just poked it home to give Rwanda a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute.

Amavubi continued to create more chances but could not capitalize them. A swift move in the 45th minute saw Claude Niyomugabo's shot hit the hand of Malish and the referee did not hesitate to whistle for a penalty for Rwanda. Unfortunately, Muhire feebly shot it into Juma's hands as the first half ended with Rwanda leading the game 1-0.

Mulisa, who is serving as caretaker coach in absence of head coach Frank Spittler who is in Germany on festival holidays, brought on Taiba Mbonyumwami in the 46th minute to lead the attack as Tuyisenge switched to the right flank.

South Sudan had the first chance in the 48th minute but Malish's shot was saved by goalkeeper Hakizimana.

Rwanda continued to dominate possession. Muhire made amends for the penalty missed by weaving through the South Sudanese defense before placing the ball beyond goalkeeper Juma for the home side to make it 2-0 in the 56th minute.

South Sudan decided to remain in their own half as they barely came forward to attack from Rwandan half. Mulisa made his second change in the 78th minute, introducing Olivier Dushimimana for Tuyisenge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer South Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwanda missed a glorious chance in the 80th minute as Bosco Ruboneka blasted a shot off target with goalkeeper Juma at his mercy. A minute later, South Sudan launched a counter attack which substitute David Sebit finished beautifully in the 81st minute to pull one back.

Amavubi pushed more men forward in search of the third goal but the likes of Muhire, Taiba and Ruboneka missed their scoring chances as the game ended 2-1 in favor of Rwanda.

As it stands now, Rwanda missed out on the normal qualification route, losing the ticket to Sudan who beat Ethiopia over two legs.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Amavubi as CAF is yet to pick the two teams to fill the void left by Libya and Tunisia who withdrew from the tournament.