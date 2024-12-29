Africa: CAR Stun Cameroon for Historic Qualification - Nigeria, Burkina and DRC Advance

The second leg of the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers delivered dramatic moments on Saturday as Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Guinea, Senegal and DR Congo booked their places in the final phase of the competition.

The Central African Republic (CAR) achieved a historic first qualification by eliminating Cameroon in a stunning 2-1 comeback in Bafoussam.

Despite Angel Yondjo Matah's opener for Cameroon in the 31st minute, Barry Nelson's penalty equalized before Bertillon Arnold Yangana sealed victory in the 87th minute.

Cameroon, semi-finalists in 2021, failed to qualify for CHAN for the first time in seven editions.

In Bamako, Burkina Faso overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg against Côte d'Ivoire. Goals from Aboubacar Traoré and Franck Kanté leveled the aggregate score, forcing penalties.

The Stallions held their nerve, converting four spot-kicks to the Elephants' two, securing their spot at CHAN 2024.

DR Congo continued their dominance at home with a 3-1 victory over Chad in Kinshasa to also clinch their spot at the tournament in February.

Oscar Kabwit gave the Leopards an early lead, with Jonathan Mokonzi and Nyembo Ntumba sealing the win in the second half after Chad briefly equalized through Ahmat Abdraman.

Elsewhere, Guinea confirmed their superiority over Guinea-Bissau with a 2-1 away win, completing a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

Goals from Mohamed Saliou Bangoura and Naby Bangoura ensured Guinea's qualification under coach Souleymane Camara Abedy.

Meanwhile Senegal defeated Liberia 3-0 to also secured their place thanks to goals by Oumar Ba, Baye Ciss and Madione Mbaye to secure their ticket to the tournament.

FlN DE MATCH !!! Grâce à des buts de Oumar Ba, Baye Assane Ciss et Madione Mbaye, le Sénégal s'impose 3-0 contre le Liberia et valide son ticket pour le CHAN 2024. #CHAN2024Q pic.twitter.com/zx8JmLIEJi-- Equipe du Sénégal (@GaindeYi) December 28, 2024

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central African Republic Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Uyo, Nigeria's local Super Eagles secured a 3-1 win over Ghana's Black Galaxies to book their place.

Quick goals from Sadiq Ismail, Nduka Junior, and Saviour Isaac in the first half proved decisive, with Stephen Amankona scoring a consolation for Ghana.

These results highlight the fierce competition as the stage is set for CHAN 2024 in East Africa.