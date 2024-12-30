Nigeria: Allegation of Nigeria, France Collusion to Destabilise Niger Baseless - Presidency

The Presidency has again rejected accusations by Niger's military leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, alleging collaboration between President Bola Tinubu with France to destabilise his country.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, in a video shared on his verified X account, described the claims as baseless and divisive.

"The choice of language used by the military leader of Niger is quite instructive of what his intentions are, probably in cahoots with politicians in Nigeria, you never know, but the whole idea is to create chaos and bad blood in the northern Nigeria against the President," Bwala said on Friday.

He dismissed the allegations as propaganda aimed at deflecting attention from General Tchiani's challenges in governing Niger.

"The honeymoon is over; he has not been able to address the economic situation in his country.

"Everything is turning against him, and in a desperate gasp for breath, he decided to resort to cheap lies and propaganda against Nigeria," he stated.

Highlighting Nigeria's leadership role in West Africa, Bwala emphasised the country's dedication to fostering regional stability.

"Over the years, Nigeria has maintained its leadership in the West African sub-region. We have been of tremendous help to our neighbouring countries," he added.

Bwala also refuted claims that Nigeria has provided land for any foreign military base.

"Nigeria is a nation that has its own capacity to protect its citizens. We are well capable and able to safeguard our country, and we're doing it in this administration," he affirmed.

He urged Nigerians to disregard General Tchiani's remarks, labelling them as false and inflammatory.

"It is lies, and he chose a local language in the North because he wants to rile up the North against the President.

"I don't think any politician in Nigeria who has absolute interest in the national interest and security of Nigeria will ever take part in that kind of negative rhetoric," Bwala asserted.

He concluded by characterising the accusations as evidence of General Tchiani's inability to govern effectively.

"It is becoming clear that the honeymoon he had with his people is over. He probably doesn't have a plan for his people and has resorted to that cheap blackmail. It is false, and nobody should take him seriously," he said.

Earlier, Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had also dismissed the Nigerien leader's allegations as unfounded.