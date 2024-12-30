Nigeria: Army Destroys 20 Illegal Refinery Sites, Recover 90,000 Litres of Fuel

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, says its troops have dismantled 20 illegal refining sites, deactivated 21 boats used for the crime and recover over 90,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in the ongoing anti bunkering operations in the Niger Delta region.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt at the weekend by the Division's Deputy Director of Public Relations, Lt. Col. Danjuma Jonah, said eight suspects were arrested in the operations carried out from 23-29 December 2024.

Lt. Col. Jonah said following a tip-off on illegal activities around Buguma general area in Asari-Toru LGA, troops responded effectively leading to the discovery of a massive tarpaulin storage reservoir and a wooden boat with over 37,000 litres of stolen condensates.

"At Ogajiama axis of Buguma/Bakana general area, also in Asari-Toru LGA, troops had gun duel with the criminal elements, who fled due to superior firepower. Also, an illegal refining site, one big pot and a receiver containing 9,000 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were handled appropriately.

"This was in addition to three locally made boats intercepted in the area in the process of loading crude from an abandoned wellhead. Three suspected oil thieves were arrested during the operations.

"Relatedly, around Krakrama Community in Degema LGA, two illegal refining sites, four fibre and three wooden boats were intercepted respectively as well as about 2,000 litres of stolen crude handled. At Gbede in Omoku, one illegal refining site, 27 locally made ovens, 31 sacks loaded with over 2,000 litres of stolen products were confiscated.

"While at Odagwa-Imo Riverside in Etche LGA, one illegal refining site, two drum pots, a wooden boat and over 3,500 litres of stolen products were recovered. Similarly, at the fringes of Imo River, seven illegal refining sites, six boats, 122 drum pots, 49 drum receivers and over 10,000 litres of stolen products were recovered.

"In Bayelsa State, at Biseni Forest in Yenagoa LGA, one illegal refining site was dismantled with about 8,000 litres of stolen fuel confiscated. Troops also uncovered an attempt at vandalising one of the inactive Shell Petroleum Development Company's flowlines at Well 20 by unknown persons at Opukushi general area in Ekeremor LGA.

"While in Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted eleven 280-litre drums loaded with about 3,080 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Enwang II in Mbo LGA.

"In a follow up operations conducted, troops discovered the source of the product, which was traced to a loading point at Dazele Filling Station, Ibaka. Additional 31 drums of PMS estimated at 8,680 litres were intercepted. Preliminary investigation revealed that the products were primed for smuggling to a neighbouring country.

"In Delta State, various kinetic and non kinetic lines of operations were conducted . These operations have effectively denied criminal elements freedom of action in the area, the statement pointed out."

The statement added that the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam charged troops to continue to maintain vigilance in the Joint Operations Area in order to create an enabling environment for exploration activities to thrive in the region.