Liberia: Boakai Pardons 38 Inmates

27 December 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has pardoned thirty-eight (38) inmates as a gift to inmates who committed lesser crimes.

The task was performed by Justice Ministry and Attorney General of Liberia, Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh on behalf of President Boakai at the Monrovia Central Prison on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

Minister Tweh was accompanied by Deputy Minister for Administration, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, Solicitor General, Augustine F. Fayiah and Assistant Justice Minister for Rehabilitation, Atty. Gabriel F. Ndupellar. Minister Tweh cautions the pardoned inmates to go and serve as agents of change in their respective communities.

