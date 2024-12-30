Liberia Likely to Face Cement, Petroleum Shortages

-As smuggling continues across borders

Liberia is likely to face shortages of some of the essential commodities, including cement, petroleum products and rice, if the government fails to stop these items from being smuggled or shipped out of the country.

The Daily Observer Nimba Bureau observed the unprecedented movement or smuggling of these essential goods using the Ganta Border and other subordinate ports of crossing into Guinea.

The smuggling is said to have undermined the prices of these commodities in the local market, posing hardship on the citizens.

It is alleged that over 1000 bags of cement and rice leave Ganta market daily for Guinea, while over 2000 gallons of petroleum products also leave Ganta for market in Guinea, according to a survey conducted based on the number of truckloads leaving daily.

"The rice or cement that leaves daily is huge and it is likely to cause shortages in the market," said one Dolleh, a driver.

The prices of cement, rice and petroleum products are yet to drop in the local market, something many put the blame on the continued smuggling of these essential products.

When contacted the Ministry of Commerce authority assigned at the border, they referred this reporter to the County Inspector of Commerce Mr..Billy Flehn, who couldn't be reached despite all efforts via mobile phone.

Ganta is one of the busiest commercial hubs in Nimba, with several distribution stores, where other nearby towns or cities come daily to get goods, but the high cost of goods at the local distribution centers in Ganta led to the traders going to Monrovia to get their goods.

Cement, rice and petroleum products are some of the essential goods or commodities that are prohibited from the country, because they are classified as political goods which when scare in the local markets causes political tension.

Recently, the price of 25kg rice was L$ 3300, but jumped up to about L$ 3500, while a gallon of gasoline was sold for L$ 650 from L$ 630.

The price of cement continues to be US$ 8.25/8.50 or the Liberian dollar equivalent of 1625.

"We pray that the government ensures that the shipping of these commodities can be stopped or curtailed so as to reduce the prices in the market," said Mamie Thereser, a petit trader, selling in one of the local markets in Ganta.