Nigeria: SERAP Wants Tinubu, Shettima, Governors to Disclose Declared Assets

Abuja — The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to instruct the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to publicly disclose his declared assets.

In a statement released on Sunday and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP also urged Tinubu to encourage Vice President Kashim Shettima, ministers, governors, and National Assembly leaders to do the same.

According to SERAP, Tinubu's immediate action to ask the CCB to release his assets, along with urging other government officials to follow suit, would promote transparency, public trust, and accountability.

The organization praised the president for mentioning in his first Presidential Media Chat that he might request the CCB to release his asset declaration.

However, SERAP emphasized that the president should take swift action. They pointed out that if Tinubu follows through quickly on his intentions, it would carry greater weight and show a serious commitment to transparency.

The organization also stressed the damaging effects of secrecy around the asset declarations of public officials. SERAP argued that this secrecy has contributed significantly to corruption within the government at all levels.

"We welcome your reported decision to consider asking the CCB to publish your assets as a significant development and a signal of your intent, willingness, and commitment to show leadership on this important matter of public interest," SERAP stated.

The organization added that making asset declarations public would help reduce corruption and promote trust in the government.

Additionally, SERAP linked the issue of transparency to a Supreme Court ruling from July 11, 2024, which barred state governors from misappropriating local government funds.

The group urged President Tinubu to enforce this ruling in order to prevent corruption and ensure that funds meant for local governments are used appropriately for public services.

The statement also highlighted the need for transparency and accountability at the state and local government levels.

SERAP urged the president to take immediate steps to implement the Supreme Court's ruling and hold governors accountable if they continue to defy the court's decision.

"Corruption is one of the greatest challenges to improving Nigeria's democracy and rebuilding a transparent, accountable, and participatory system of governance. One way corrupt politicians perpetuate corruption is through hiding assets," the organization concluded.

SERAP hopes that these recommendations will guide the president in asking the CCB to publish his assets and encouraging other officials to do the same."