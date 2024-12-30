Nigeria: Economic Sabotage - Army Arrests Eight Oil Thieves, Recovers 90,000 Litres of Stolen Products

Port Harcourt — Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in conjunction with other security agencies have arrested eight suspects allegedly involved in illegal bunkering and oil refining in parts of the Niger Delta region.

This is as the troops has also dismantled 20 illegal refining sites, deactivated 21 boats used to commit the crime and recovered over 90,000 litres of stolen products in the area.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Danjuma Jonah, revealed the achievements were recorded between December 23 to 29, 2024.

Danjuma who noted the troops have sustained the onslaught against economic sabotuers in the region, said the operatives discovered a massive tarpaulin storage reservoir and a wooden boat with over 37,000 litres of stolen condensates, following tip off on illegal activities around Buguma area in Asari-Toru LGA.

The Army spokesperson revealed that "At Ogajiama axis of Buguma/Bakana general area, also in Asari-Toru LGA, troops had gun duel with the criminal elements, who fled due to superior firepower.

"Also, an illegal refining site, one big pot and a receiver containing 9,000 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were handled appropriately.

"This was in addition to three locally made boats intercepted in the area in the process of loading crude from an abandoned wellhead."

He said during the operation, three suspected oil thieves were arrested.

According to him, "around Krakrama Community in Degema LGA, two illegal refining sites, four fibre and three wooden boats were intercepted respectively as well as about 2,000 litres of stolen crude handled.

"At Gbede in Omoku, one illegal refining site, 27 locally made ovens, 31 sacks loaded with over 2,000 litres of stolen products were confiscated, while at Odagwa - Imo Riverside in Etche LGA, one illegal refining site, two drum pots, a wooden boat and over 3,500 litres of stolen products were recovered".

Danjuma further stated that the troops recovered seven illegal refining sites, Six boats, 122 drum pots, 49 drum receivers and over 10,000 litres of stolen products at the fringe of Imo Rivers.

Similarly, in Bayelsa State, at Biseni Forest in Yenagoa LGA, it was gathered that one illegal refining site was dismantled with about 8,000 litres of stolen confiscated.

It was further gathered that troops also uncovered an attempt at vandalising one of the inactive Shell Petroleum Development Company's flowlines at Well 20 by unknown persons at Opukushi general area in Ekeremor LGA.

In Akwa Ibom State, the troops intercepted eleven 280 litre drums loaded with about 3,080 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Enwang II in Mbo LGA.

Danjuma also revealed that "In a follow-up operation conducted, troops discovered the source of the product, at Enwang II which was traced to a loading point at Dazele Filling Station, Ibaka. Additional 31 drums of PMS estimated at 8,680 litres were intercepted".

He said preliminary investigation revealed the products were primed for smuggling to a neighbouring country, adding that "In Delta State, various kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operations were conducted. These operations have effectively denied criminal elements freedom of action in the area".

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, has charged the troops to continue to maintain vigilance in the Joint Operations Area in order to create an enabling environment for exploration activities to thrive in the region.

Abdussalam also called on the people of the region to continue to provide actionable intelligence to troops on the criminal activities of economic saboteurs in the region.