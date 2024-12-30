Africa: UN Chief Hails 'Peacemaker, Human Rights Champion', Former President Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter addresses Ghanaian children outside Savelugu Hospital in February 2007, asking "Who here has had Guinea worm disease?" Carter visited the area an effort to bring global attention to Ghana's growing Guinea worm epidemic caused by inadequate water supply in the country.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday expressed his deep sadness at the passing of former United States President Jimmy Carter, who has died aged 100, at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The Democratic Party icon lived longer than any president in US history, serving one term between 1977 and 1981, going on burnish his reputation on the international stage by being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and establishing a major hub for diplomacy and conflict resolution in the form of the Carter Center - which advocates for democracy and human rights around the world.

After suffering an undisclosed illness, he elected to stop medical treatment last year, choosing instead to receive hospice care at home. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden led the tributes, saying that the world had "lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian."

In his statement Mr. Guterres highlighted President Carter's leadership while in office and overall contributions to international peace and security, "including the landmark Camp David Accords" - the 1978 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel which remains in force.

The Secretary-General also noted the gains made through the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks which led to the 1979 SALT II Treaty between the US and the Soviet Union - limiting nuclear proliferation - together with the Panama Canal Treaties which enabled ownership of the key waterway linking the Pacific and Atlantic to return to Panama in 1999.

After leaving office, President Carter turned his attention to addressing global challenges of inequality, human rights, inadequate housing and other social justice issues.

"President Carter's commitment to international peace and human rights also found full expression after he left the presidency," said the UN chief.

"He played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication," Mr. Guterres added.

A friend of the UN

"These and other efforts earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations."

President Carter, together with former South African President Nelson Mandela, together founded The Elders group, to advance the human rights and peace agenda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Guterres said President Carter would be remembered "for his solidarity with the vulnerable, his abiding grace, and his unrelenting faith in the common good and our common humanity."

He extended his deepest condolences to the Carter family and all citizens of the United States.

He concluded by saying the former president's "legacy as a peacemaker, human rights champion and humanitarian will endure."

President Carter is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He lost his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn, in November last year.