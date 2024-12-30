Nigeria: 10 Things You Didn't Know About Late Ex-Potus Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter addresses Ghanaian children outside Savelugu Hospital in February 2007, asking "Who here has had Guinea worm disease?" Carter visited the area an effort to bring global attention to Ghana's growing Guinea worm epidemic caused by inadequate water supply in the country.

The 39th President of the United States (POTUS), Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100, had an eventful tenure of office.

LEADERSHIP reports that the ex-president died in Plains Georgia, where he was born, surrounded by family.

Hereunder are 10 notable facts about his life and legacy:

1. Early Life and Education: Carter was born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia. He was the first US President to be born in a hospital. Carter graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1946 and served in the Navy until 1953.

2. Political Career: The former president began his political journey as a Georgia State Senator from 1963 to 1967. He later served as the State's governor from 1971 to 1975 and was elected President in 1976. He served a single term until 1981.

3. Camp David Accords: One of Carter's significant presidential achievements was brokering the Camp David Accords in 1978, leading to a peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

4. Humanitarian Work: After his presidency, Carter co-founded The Carter Center in 1982 with his wife, Rosalynn. The organisation focuses on human rights, democracy promotion, and disease eradication worldwide.

5. Nobel Peace Prize: In recognition of his extensive humanitarian efforts, the former President was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

6. Habitat for Humanity: Carter was actively involved with Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organisation that builds affordable housing for those in need, reflecting his commitment to service.

7. Health Challenges: In 2015, Carter was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to his brain and liver. He, however, underwent treatment and later announced that he was cancer-free. Before his death on Sunday, December 29, Carter had been in home hospice care since February 2023 after a series of short hospital stays.

8. Longest-living Ex-POTUS: Carter became the longest-living former US president in history, reaching 100 years and 89 days before his passing. He surpassed the record held by the late George H.W. Bush who died at age 94 in November 2018.

9. Advocate for Peace and Democracy: Throughout his post-presidential years, the peanut farmer was a global advocate for peace, democracy, and human rights, often engaging in election monitoring and conflict resolution around the world.

10. Legacy of Service: Late Jimmy Carter's life was marked by a steadfast commitment to public service, both during and after his presidency, leaving an enduring impact on humanitarian efforts worldwide. He vowed to restore morality and truth to politics after an era of White House scandal.