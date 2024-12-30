Nigeria: NDLEA Intercepts 2 Boats With Illicit Drugs, Arrests 6 Ghanaians, Beninese

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, the Marine Command, at 2:30 am on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24, intercepted two boats loaded with 1,960 kilograms of Ghanaian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, at the Eleko beach in Lekki area of Lagos.

Six foreign nationals who brought the consignments from Ghana were arrested during the operation.

They include two Ghanaians, Godsway John, 38, and Freedom Kelvin, 33, as well as four Beninese: Chegoun Hounsou, 23; Gadabor Nyameto, 47; Adantg Sasa, 34; and Ayao Kayivi, 21.

NDLEA operatives also arrested a 48-year-old businessman, Orizu Ifeanyi Arthur, while attempting to board an Air France flight 844 from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, NAIA Abuja, to Paris, France, for ingesting 74 wraps of heroin and cocaine.

Orizu was arrested at the Abuja airport's boarding gate on Sunday, December 22, 2024, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air France.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said when he was pulled aside for a body scan, he turned down the request, claiming his medical condition wouldn't allow him.

He was thereafter taken into custody for excretion observation, during which he excreted a total of 74 wraps of the Class A drugs over a period of seven days.

In his statement, Orizu claimed he owns a shop at Balogun market, Lagos Island, where he sells school and travelling bags. He added that he was promised 3,000 Euros upon successful delivery of the consignment in Paris.

He left his base in Lagos for the Abuja airport to connect his Air France flight to Paris, hoping to escape detection.

In Katsina, a suspect, Ibrahim Shaibu, 35, was arrested in possession of 40 album-size parcels of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 35kg on Christmas day at Central Motor Park, Katsina, while another suspect, Umar Ahmed, 47, was nabbed along Zaria-Malumfashi Road, Katsina with 27 parcels of same psychoactive substance weighing 13.5kg on Saturday 28th December.