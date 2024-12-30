Nigeria: Channels TV's 'Fund It Forward' Season Two Ends With Much-Anticipated Season Finale

Fund It Forward combines business reality with social purpose, nurturing innovators dedicated to impacting their communities.

Monday night marks the climax of an exhilarating journey as 'Fund It Forward' Season 2 unveils its grand finale.

A Channels TV Original, Fund It Forward combines business reality with social purpose, nurturing innovators dedicated to impacting their communities.

After weeks of rigorous challenges, transformative learning, and inspiring breakthroughs, the final four Change Agents stand on the brink of greatness. Who will win the coveted ₦30 million grant and emerge as a true social impact leader?

This season has showcased the bold resilience and innovative prowess of 12 dynamic entrepreneurs striving to redefine Nigeria's socio-economic landscape. From sustainable agriculture to cutting-edge technology, our finalists have defied the odds to remain in the running.

Speaking on this season's goal, Executive Producer Zemmy Momoh said in a statement, "One of the major goals of 'Fund It Forward' is that our viewers are inspired by our wonderful change agents on the one hand and empowered through the tasks, masterclass gems, Consultant wisdom, and expert judge critiques on the other hand so that they too catch the social entrepreneurship bug."

Ms Momoh said the change agents had surmounted challenging tasks over the last seven weeks, from enterprise pitch to supply-side validation to product improvement and branding.

Fantastic Four:

Favour Adeleke, 22 (Lagos), is the CEO of Qiqi Farms, which uses blockchain to connect farmers with markets and aims for a zero-waste agricultural ecosystem.

Chioma Ukpabi, 28 (Abia): Leads SUWK, an edtech venture offering vocational training to tackle youth unemployment and improve skill-based job placements.

Israel Kehinde, 24 (Lagos): Founder of an innovative eReading device tackling Africa's textbook crisis, aspiring to deliver affordable education access continent-wide.

Amidu Mohammed, 25 (Niger): Creator of EcoFeet Pro, eco-friendly footwear with health-tracking, repurposing scrap materials for sustainability.

The grand finale promises more than tension and triumph--it's a night for inspiration, celebration, and a collective reminder of the boundless possibilities of entrepreneurship.

Catch the grand finale airing on Monday at 7:00 PM on Channels TV.