Nigeria: I'm Not Fela, I'm for Peace - Burna Boy

30 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, has distanced himself from comparisons to Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Monday, the singer said, "All that Burna boy and Fela talk needs to die now. I'm not Fela, I'm BIG7. I'm all about positivity, peace and prosperity but honestly l'd rather kill you than die for you."

The post offered a mix of reflection and critique as the year comes to a close. Known for hits like African Giant, Burna Boy used the platform to emphasize themes of authenticity, positivity, and prosperity.

However, his message carried a stern warning, as he remarked, "Honestly, I'd rather kill you than die for you."

Burna Boy also addressed what he sees as a troubling rise in dishonesty, calling out unnamed individuals for fabricating details about their lifestyles.

"If you ever lied about buying Sujimoto's house in Banana Island when you only rented it, do better in 2025," he stated.

He didn't stop there, adding, "If you ever lied about Elele's house being yours, do better in 2025. If you have an aftermarket 'rainbow Daytona,' please stop telling people it's real. Do better in 2025."

The Afro-fusion icon's post highlighted his frustration with deceit and the lack of accountability. "It should be a criminal offence to tell as many lies as certain men. The list can go on and on," he said, underscoring his call for a culture of truthfulness in the new year.

Burna Boy also hinted at a potential interview with famed Nigerian host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, expressing mixed feelings about the prospect. "Ebuka still dey do all those interview? I no like interview at all, but I go like run 1," he teased.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.