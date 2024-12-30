Liberia: Popular Ex-Footballer James Konuwa Dies At 28

The football community in Paynesville is mourning the loss of popular striker James Konuwa, affectionately known as "Bunu." The former Watanga and Mighty Barrolle forward passed away on December 26, 2024, at the ELWA Hospital.

Family sources revealed that Konuwa died from a heart attack. He had reportedly been experiencing heart issues for several years. On Christmas Day, he was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed around midnight.

Until his death, Konuwa served as Head of Media and Public Relations at Heaven Eleven Football Club.

A gifted athlete, Konuwa excelled not only in football but also in basketball. He began his professional football career with Monrovia Club Breweries, now known as Global Pharma, and played for the club between 2017 and 2018. During his tenure, the team participated in the CAF Confederation Cup, facing JS Kabylie of Algeria. Breweries secured a 3-0 victory at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in the first leg but suffered a 4-0 defeat in the return leg.

In 2019, Konuwa joined Watanga FC, where he made a significant impact by scoring a crucial goal against his former club, Breweries. He also had a stint with Mighty Barrolle, further cementing his reputation as a dynamic striker.

Tributes continue to pour in for Konuwa, who was beloved by fans, media practitioners, and football administrators for his charisma and passion for the game.

In a heartfelt obituary, his last employer, Heaven Eleven FC, praised his dedication and contributions: "Bunu played an instrumental role in branding and promoting our beloved club. He was a dedicated communicator, a team player, and a true advocate for Heaven Eleven FC. May the soul of James 'Bunu' Konuwa rest in eternal peace."

Konuwa's passing leaves a void in Liberian football, where he was not only a talented player but also a cherished figure among the community.