Nigeria: De-Escalating Tensions Between Nigeria, Niger Republic

Tensions between Nigeria and Niger worsened recently as the foreign minister of the former French colony accused Nigeria of facilitating efforts to destabilise the junta-led nation.

The tense relations between the two neighbours had strained following the overthrow of a civilian government in Niger by the country's military.

With the July 26, 2023 coup d'état in Niger, which sacked President Mohamed Bazoum, and installed General Abdourahamane Tchiani, as the leader of a new military junta, relations between Niger and ECOWAS broke down.

In an emergency session held barely five days after the coup, ECOWAS under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu gave Niger's junta leaders one week to release and reinstate President Bazoum, threatening that all measures, including the use of force, were on the table to restore constitutional order.

ECOWAS had also imposed sanctions, including the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions, blocking crucial imports and cutting electricity, resulting in blackouts in Niamey and other major cities.

But in his reaction, Gen. Tchiani had, while promising to return Niger to civilian rule within three years, declared that the West African nation did not want a war but would defend itself against any foreign intervention.

"If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk-in-the-park some people seem to think," he had warned in his televised address.

Tchiani also condemned what he called the "illegal and inhumane" sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on the landlocked country.

Rather than succumb to ECOWAS demand, Niger had joined Mali, and Burkina Faso, to announce their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS in January 2024.

While accusing the regional bloc of deviating from its foundational ideals and succumbing to external influences, the three countries also criticised the imposition of sanctions aimed at reversing their respective coups.

There were series of military takeovers - Mali in 2020 and 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022, and Niger in 2023 - each leading to suspensions from ECOWAS and strained relations with the regional body.

However, few days after President Tinubu had promised German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that ECOWAS would handle the three countries' return to the group with wisdom, the regional bloc, in December 2024, formally approved the withdrawal of the three countries from the regional body, with effect from January 29, 2025, in accordance with Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaty.

With the breakdown in security cooperation between Nigeria and Niger, insecurity across their borders worsened, leading to the emergence of a new terrorist group, Lakurawa, which has been terrorising their border communities.

Niger's withdrawal from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF) tackling the emerging regional threats also worsened regional stability.

Niger had been a key ally of the West in the fight against militant groups such as Islamic State and al-Qaida in the Sahel region.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, had recently confirmed to journalists in Abuja that the new terror group emerged from the Republic of Niger after the military coup in that country had led to the breakdown of military cooperation between the Nigerian government and the new military leaders.

"The new terrorists began incursion into northern parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states from the Niger Republic and Mali axis, particularly after the coup in the Niger Republic. Before the coup, there were joint border operations with Nigerien security forces, which kept the terrorists at bay," Buba had explained.

The revelation by the DHQ showed that the Nigerian government prioritised the ECOWAS resolution above the country's internal security.

Many security analysts have argued that Nigeria, with her numerous security threats and porous borders, should have considered national interest before signing any resolutions with the other member-countries of ECOWAS to cut military ties with the Niger Republic.

The strained relations between the two countries led to mutual suspicions as the Nigerien Foreign Minister, Bakary Yaou Sangare, recently accused Nigeria of facilitating efforts to destabilise the junta-led nation, and summoned the chargé d'affaires at the Nigerian embassy in Niamey.

"Despite efforts to normalise relations, we regret that Nigeria has not given up on serving as a rear base for the destabilisation of Niger, with the complicity of some foreign powers and officials of the former regime, to whom it offers refuge," Sangare said in a statement aired on national television.

Nigerien authorities specifically alleged that foreign security forces, including Nigerian security forces, aided the Lakurawa terrorist group, in the attack on the Niger-Benin oil pipeline in Gaya, Dosso Region of the country on December 13, 2024.

Niger has also continued to harbour the suspicion that Nigeria provided a military base for its former colonial master and estranged ally, after the French military base in Niger was sacked by the new junta.

Security analysts believe that President Tinubu's recent week-long state visit to France and his warm reception by President Emmanuel Macron may have fuelled this suspicion.

However, the Nigerian government has since refuted the allegations, insisting that it remained committed to the fight against terrorism, and had not condoned the activities of a terrorism group.

A statement issued by the Acting Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, also debunked the allegation that Nigerian security forces aided the Lakurawa terrorist group in the attack on the Niger-Benin oil pipeline.

The statement also clarified that there are no French military troops in the northern part of the country preparing to destabilise the Government of Niger.

In another statement issued last Thursday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the federal government described Tchiani's accusations as unfounded and a diversionary tactic aimed at covering his administration's failures.

"These claims exist solely in the realm of imagination. Nigeria has never engaged in any alliance, overt or covert, with France--or any other country--to destabilise Niger Republic," the statement said.

The minister specifically denied allegations that Nigeria had ceded parts of its territory to foreign powers or established terrorist bases in Sokoto State in collaboration with France.

"The claims about the establishment of a so-called Lakurawa terrorist headquarters in Sokoto State are baseless. Nigeria has been a regional leader in combating terrorism, dedicating significant resources and lives to ensure stability in the Lake Chad Basin and beyond," the minister stated.

With the worsening insecurity across their countries' borders, Abuja and Niamey should sustain the security cooperation they resumed in August.

The two countries should shun regional bloc's sentiments and foreign influence and strengthen their security cooperation for their mutual benefits.

While Niger should be encouraged to rejoin the MJTF for regional security and stability, the two countries should prioritise their security and territorial integrity above the interest of any regional bloc, as well as foreign interest.