Nigeria: Fubara - Demystifying Governance With Project Harvest

In navigating through the leadership path followed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara in today's Rivers State, it is appropriate to begin by drawing strength from the most genial African wisecrack that says, "When preparing the roasted yam of the blind, one is expected to do so whistling.

" That is an absolute fact of wisdom and an apparent point of truth. Of course, it is to explicitly enact a sense of transparency and accountability before the impaired and exudes the integrity of the one providing service of assisting the blind with such crucial tasks. That allegory is exemplified in dispensing public trust as bequeathed in the mandate by the people, and so, must be done with all sense of responsibility.

Unequivocally, that defines the philosophy behind the remarkable leadership style of Governor Siminalayi Fubara as he pilots the affairs of Rivers State. In that most fundamental approach, he has elected to explicitly demystify governance in the state by transparently showcasing every aspect of government with direct bearing on the people without any noise.

From the onset of his administration, Gov. Fubara has been threading with utmost care and exuding a high level of prudence in managing the State's patrimony. Rather than waste the Commonwealth on frivolities, he innovatively increased the earnings of the State from a paltry of N15billion to an upward increase of N27billion. The positive outcome of that ingenuity, is providing quality services to the people without borrowing. Thus, in every sector, Gov. Fubara registers his indelible footprints. But more passionately on education, health, agriculture and road infrastructure as well as human welfare.

In other words, while detractors are neck deep in their treachery against him, he is busy working to elevate the people from the dungeon of induced underdevelopment and squalor albeit silently.

To show his pedigree as an accountant and crack technocrat, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara since taking the reins of office had never sought for loan from any quarter, except for the N200billion obtained to fund the Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road. Piognantly, the circumstances of that loan is a story for another day. Besides that, every other legacy project initiated by Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is progressively ongoing without any form of debt burden as the resources of the State are justifiably allocated for their smooth execution.

At several fora, this committed people-oriented governor had told Rivers people that all his projects and services are funded from the internally generated revenue savings. This is even at the provocative sarcasm of the detractors that nothing is happening in the State in terms of development. But gradually, Gov. Fubara has proven to them that Rivers money is genuinely being applied to give the people the needed services and development they truly desired and deserved. This is reflected in the N225.1billion Trans-Kalabari road covering 12.5kilometers and running on about 3 kilometers deck-on-pile with 4 long bridges covering over 1.3 kilometers flagged off in May, 2024 by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Over 30% of the contractual cost has been paid as mobilization fee and work is already intensified in each passing day towards its completion deadline of 32 months.

Also, the Elele-Umudioga-Egbeda-Ubimini-Ikiri-Omoku road is another evidence of focused leadership. The 33.5 kilometers road is costing Rivers State the sum of N80.8billion with 40% mobilization fee paid to the contractor CraneBurge Nigeria Limited and work is already at an advanced stage. Even though the delivery date is scheduled for 24 months, the level of accelerated work may likely hasten the period of completion, especially as Gov. Fubara is equally on the toes of the contractors through consistent inspection to monitor extent and quality of work.

The latest additions to the plethora of road projects is the 12.3 kilometers Egwi-Afara-Mba road which Sir Siminalayi Fubara in acceding to the request of the Etche people extended by another 10 kilometers to connect it to the boundary with neighbouring Imo State from Mba in Rivers State. In flagging off the road project, a former governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia re-echoed the uncommon commitment of Gov. Fubara in opening up the economic and agro belts of the State, such as Etche, describing the road as quite significant in the connectivity of the different communities prominent in food production as the food basket of the State. He called on detractors of the State to beat a retreat, and give peace a chance.

Indeed, Gov. Fubara demonstrated uncommon love for the Kalabari nation through commitment to building legacy projects and improved infrastructure as shown with the flag-off of the 19.1 kilometers Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema road project worth N30.4billion. The State government which awarded the road to construction giant Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has already paid mobilisation fee of 30% amounting to N9.1billion from the internally generated revenue savings. A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, who flagged-off construction of the road corroborated the facts that roads being constructed by Sir Siminalayi Fubara are the foundation and cornerstone of development as they continue to provide the arteries for other forms of development, describing Fubara's investment on road infrastructure as creating platforms for inclusivity, urban development, and by extension reducing rural-urban migration. He commended the governor for his deep love for the Kalabari people which is practically shown in his building critical road infrastructure to open up the once creek-locked area.

Several of the ongoing road infrastructure projects were quietly awarded and commenced without the usual media jamboree. Most have been delivered and inaugurated in the 13 days project harvest and commissioning of the performing governor of Rivers State to the benefit of the people. Part of this category includes the 11.8 kilometers Okehi-Umuola-Eberi road connecting two local government areas of Etche and Omuma, and the already commissioned 10.9 kilometers Aleto-Ebubu-Etoe road. Another act of service by Gov. Fubara is the complete rehabilitation of the long abandoned 14 Kilometers Rumukruse-Igbo/Etche road, which is almost at the completion stage. The road some time ago became a nightmare to the point that commuters abandoned it for criminals. In the category of abandoned roads receiving utmost attention of Gov. Fubara is the old Port Harcourt road in Ahoad, which today is being strategically reconstructed. What about the ongoing 25 kilometer Ahoada-Omoku dualisation project, Gov. Fubara's eyes are steadily on it, to ensure easy traverse of the area by the people. But for sure the 14 Kilometer Umuakali-Eberi road linking Rivers to Abia state sparked the overwhelming joy that Omuma people will continue to rejoice over their liberation from several years of neglect and abandonment as the long deplorable road is now a super highway to prosperity.

Dr. Bala Mohammed, the Bauchi State Governor who combines as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors' Forum and the special guest of honour could not hide his joy and feelings for the humble and silent approach of Gov. Fubara in delivering quality projects that directly impact the people positively. He spoke loudly and his voice resonated clearly across the lands in describing the true leadership style of Gov. Fubara, saying, "You have taught us that young people are indeed the hope of tomorrow, not even us. Good governance is being bequeathed to the people of Rivers State with humility and simplicity. And you have faith in the judiciary and in the corporate existence of Nigeria, which is why you won. I join you in thanking the judiciary for proving to be the hope of not just the common man but also the sub-national." Dr. Mohammed simply concluded, "You are a good man, a simple man, a sincere man. Please, Rivers people, follow him. I know that following him will lead to success and not destruction."

Other road arteries that were silently awarded and delivered to the people include the 1.5kilometer Okocha road in Rumuolumeni, the 6.55kilometer Okania-Ogbogoro and Mgbaraja community road both in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Senator John Azuta Mbata was roundly concise at the commissioning of Okocha road in Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, where he rightly said to Gov. Fubara, "Our people gravitate towards you effortlessly despite the vicissitude and the vagaries of the politics of our State, you have continued to do your duty and implement projects and have refused to be distracted by all the legal and political unrighteousness that have been hurled at you. ...you have remained focused in the discharge of your responsibility as the governor of Rivers State without fear, favour or discrimination. And our people are very grateful for all that you are doing."

But Dr. Agbu Kefas, Governor of Taraba State was more succinct by lauding Gov. Fubara for what he is doing for the people of Rivers State especially the poor people even in difficult times. He noted that he was filled with nostalgia as he was on his way to the commissioning of the Okania-Ogbogoro/Mgbaraja road only to behold the happiness and the joy from the voiceless people that were abandoned and neglected in the area for long as they thronged the road to welcome the governor in excitement. Kefas loud exhilaration is further illustrated by the simple fact that the jubilant residents weren't rented crowd but people who came out with genuine excitement for what the governor has done for them as a listening leader. The special guest elaborated the importance of the road towards critical development and averred that good roads are the arteries of development because they connect communities, enhance access to essential services and unlock economic potentials and by the completion of the Okania-Ogbogoro/Mgbaraja road Gov. Fubara has again demonstrated the transformative impact of visionary leadership.

In addition, Gov. Fubara advanced the frontiers of development to his hometown, Opobo, by commissioning the 7 Kilometers Opobo Ring Road and bridges. The commissioning performed by Dr. Dauda Lawal, Governor of Zamfara State saw the gathering of dignitaries from far and near as Dr. Lawal acknowledged the visionary leadership of Gov. Siminalayi Fubara which he said resonates deeply with the commitment of his administration in transforming the social and economic infrastructure of the state. He was full of commendations for Gov. Fubara and his administration for the unwavering commitment to the development of Rivers State and the unshaken dedication to creating a better future for the people which is inspiring and serves as a model for other States to emulate.

Gov. Lawal expressed confidence that the ring road and bridges will bring lasting benefits to the people of Opobo and contribute significantly to the overall development of the State and he summarily retorted, "This is what democracy is all about, keep making us proud. I am so happy that you are not distracted and you stand tall to do all these for your people."

On his part while commissioning the 3.0 Kilometers Kalaibiama section of the ongoing Kalaibiama -Epellema road and bridge, a former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Adawari Michael Pepple said Gov. Fubara represents the fabric of the downtrodden in the society and that is encouraging him to develop the grassroots where the critical mass of the people resides. He said the Kalaibiama road is a testament of a man in touch with the people and loved by the people.

The determination to upgrade some towns for their historical relevance in the emerging history of Rivers State was quite paramount in his development agenda. So, his strategic urban renewal programme became glaring in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni and also the melting point of the South-East Senatorial district of the State as he built and commissioned the 13.985kilometers internal roads of this suburban centre with the vision of transforming it into a metropolitan city. Prince Uche Secondus in commissioning the internal roads emphasised that power comes from God and that Gov. Fubara should not be bothered by the antics of detractors as the people are with him

His absolute focus on achieving results did not end with road infrastructure, but extended to other sectors. Gov. Fubara remodeled the Government Girls Secondary School, Ahoada which was also part of the harvest of projects recently.

In furtherance to his synergy with security agencies, Gov. Fubara completed 2 numbers of blocks of 12 flats each of 2-bedrooms at the Nigerian Airforce Base in Port Harcourt. Recognizing the deep commitment of Gov. Fubara's collaboration with federal agencies and security organizations in building a more and safe society, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar expressed heartfelt appreciation to the governor on behalf of men and officers of the Nigerian Airforce and the good people of Rivers State for the very thoughtful and impactful initiative of completing the block of flats.

He rightly affirmed that the project is not only a demonstration of Gov. Fubara's commitment to the welfare of the Airforce personnel but also a testament to the strong partnership between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Airforce. In a declaration of reciprocity, Air Marshal Abubakar assured, "let me take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to supporting the security architecture of Rivers State. Nigerian Airforce remain dedicated to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens here and we are always willing, able and ready to collaborate in ensuring lasting peace and security across the State using all assets and platforms available to us."

In the same spirit he commissioned six security surveillance boats and 3 bungalow of 3 bedrooms at the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, (NNS, Pathfinder) Rumuolumeni in the course of the recent activities of showcasing his good governance to Rivers people. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla reconfirms the heartfelt gratitude of the Naval High Command while commissioning six security surveillance gunboats donated by the government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his consistent support to the Nigerian Navy, saying it is indicative of the governor's unwavering support towards strengthening the security agencies through provision of critical assets and infrastructure for stable presence in the waterways and pledged continued collaboration for a safer Rivers State.

Indeed, the traditional institution was not left out, as he also commissioned the fully completed and furnished Palace of Eze Apara in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. Commissioning the Palace, the special guest, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi-Otu V, Obong of Calabar, expressed delight with the performance of Gov Siminalayi Fubara for all projects initiated or completed especially in his respect and recognition for the traditional institution. Before commissioning the palatial edifice, the Obong has these fatherly counsel for Sir Siminalayi Fubara, "There had been a lot of political rumbling in Rivers State but I will stick to and reemphasize the fact, which is that you are the Executive Governor of Rivers State, a mandate freely, willingly, peacefully and resoundingly given to you by the people of Rivers State. Do not let them distract you, shut out the noise, and focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the generality of the good people of Rivers State who combined together to be your employers and your bosses."

Very interesting, in the midst of calculated distractions and efforts to frustrate his administration through attempts to withhold the State's allocations, Gov. Fubara took a giant leap to pay the State's workforce N85,000 minimum wage promised them without batting an eyelid. This is in compliance with his policy commitment that governance is all about the interest and welfare of the people. Apparently a confirmation that he is indeed the people's governor.

What a momentous harvest that was truly cultivated silently and now showcased for public view. An approach that finally silenced the naysayers and detractors who have always said nothing is happening. And very fundamental that all these accomplishments were done without borrowing a dime, rather they were funded from the humongous savings from the State's internally generated revenue.

Today, the evidence is enormous and overwhelming that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is silently digging in with people-oriented projects and programmes to elevate Rivers State for a better tomorrow.

Dr. Onyedi, is SSA, Media to Rivers State Governor