Cameroon/Central African Republic: ....Central African Republic Stun Cameroon to Book CHAN Ticket

Cameroon's hopes of extending their streak of African Nations Championship (CHAN) appearances were dashed dramatically as the Central African Republic claimed a stunning 2-1 victory in Bafoussam on Saturday.

Despite holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, the Indomitable Lions A' fell short on away goals, marking their first absence from the tournament in seven editions.

While the home side lament their failure, the Fauves celebrate their first-ever qualification for CHAN 2024, a historic achievement for the country.

The home side started strongly, with Angel Yondjo Matah putting Cameroon ahead in the 31st minute, latching onto a precise pass from Nchindo John Bosco.

The goal seemed to reinforce their position, but the Fauves had other ideas. Barry Nelson converted a penalty just before half-time to level the score and shift the momentum in the visitors' favour.