Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu's Release Key to Ending Crime in Southeast - IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to recent remarks by Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, suggesting that the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, may not resolve insecurity in Nigeria's Southeast region.

In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB criticized the governor's comments, describing them as counterproductive and misaligned with common sense.

Governor Soludo, during a recent interview on Arise TV, implied that some individuals responsible for insecurity in the Southeast claim to be acting in Kanu's name. IPOB argued that releasing its leader would expose and discredit such elements, effectively eliminating any justification for their actions.

"If criminals are hiding under the name of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB to commit offences, then common sense dictates that if Onyendu is released, nobody would hide under his name or that of IPOB to commit any crime or do anything untoward," the statement read.

IPOB further expressed disappointment in Governor Soludo, questioning why he would deviate from his previously stated support for Kanu's release.

The organization also highlighted Kanu's past efforts in combating insecurity, particularly his role in addressing the activities of armed herdsmen in the region. IPOB credited Kanu and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) with ending what it described as the "slaughter and humiliation" of the Igbo people during the peak of herdsmen attacks.

In the statement, IPOB reiterated Kanu's commitment to restoring peace in the region, challenging skeptics with a bold promise: "If Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is released and insecurity does not cease in its entirety within two weeks, IPOB shall cease to exist."

The group called on Southeast governors to demonstrate transparency regarding any reluctance to advocate for Kanu's release, urging them to honor their public pledges.

Kanu has been in detention since 2021 after being re-arrested by Nigerian authorities. IPOB has consistently demanded his unconditional release, insisting that his freedom is essential for peace and stability in the Southeast.