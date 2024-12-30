Liberia: Boakai Faces Criticism Over Latest Trip to Ghana

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has come under intense criticism on social media following the announcement by the Executive Mansion Press regarding his two-day trip to Accra, Ghana.

The trip, as disclosed in a press release posted on the Executive Mansion's official Facebook page, is to meet with Ghana's outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President-elect John Dramani Mahama. However, what has drawn widespread public ire is the revelation that President Boakai will also be attending the wedding ceremony of a "longstanding friend's daughter" during the visit.

The press release read, in part, "During his visit, the President will honor an invitation to attend the wedding ceremony of the Daughter of a longstanding friend of his." This statement, posted online, generated over 750 comments at press time, with a significant number of them expressing anger and disappointment over the President's priorities.

Critics on Facebook did not hold back their frustrations, with many questioning the necessity of the trip at a time when the country is grappling with critical challenges. One commenter, Mickey Blojay Koduo, sarcastically remarked, "The Baptist Deacon is touring the world again. Okay o, Kweku the traveller." Others expressed deeper concerns about the financial implications and the President's use of state resources for what they perceive as a personal affair disguised as a diplomatic mission.

Grebo Governor, another agitated user, lambasted the President, writing, "Boakai is now attending his friend's daughter's wedding in Accra, all funded by the Liberian people's taxpayer money... Meanwhile, hospitals lack medical supplies, and schools across the country are in desperate conditions, yet Boakai is living his best life. God, what has Liberia done so wrong to deserve this punishment?"

Similarly, Paul S. Jasper questioned the transparency of the trip, stating, "Why lie to the Liberian people talking about he is going to meet his colleagues? Boakai is going to attend a wedding on the expense of the Liberian taxpayers. Useless trip that will bring no benefits to Liberia. Liberians will learn the hard way."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While some comments wished the President safe travels, even these were laced with satire and critiques of the administration's priorities. Zaia Raymond Flumo, for instance, wrote, "Safe travels, Mr. President. Always keep the focus and make sure to utilize every opportunity available for Travel Allowances and DSA yaa Papay."

Critics have drawn parallels between his actions and those of his predecessor, George Weah, questioning whether the so-called "rescue mission" agenda is delivering any real change for ordinary Liberians. The President is expected to return to Monrovia today December 30, 2024.