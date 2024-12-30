Nigeria: Warri Refinery Begins Operation, Says NNPC

The 125,000 barrels per day (bpd)-capacity of Warri Refinery had been shut down for years due to technical issues.

On Monday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said Warri refinery has commenced operation after a long period of inactivity.

The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, disclosed this during a facility tour on Monday.

The development comes a month after the Port Harcourt refinery commenced operations.

In August 2021, the Federal Executive Council approved the contract award for rehabilitating Warri and Kaduna Refineries at $1.5 billion.

In August 2023, President Bola Tinubu's administration assured that the Warri refinery would come on stream by the end of the first quarter 2024. Kaduna would also come on board towards the end of 2024.

On Monday, Mr Kyari explained that the refinery is not fully completed.

"We are taking you through our plant. You see the reality yourself. This plant is running. We have not completed 100 per cent. We are stimulating the other part of the plant as we progress. But currently, this plant is running. You will see what is happening now and we are bringing products to the market.

"There are many people who don't think this is real. As you all know a lot of media talk all over the place that people don't believe real things can happen in our country. We believe that this is right for our country, and all of us have a stake, including the media, so this can become a greater place as it is already happening. I just want you to know that everything you see is real," Mr Kyari said.

Tinubu speaks

The president described the re-opening of the refinery as another remarkable achievement in 2024 that has strengthened Nigerians' hope in his administration.

Mr Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, noted that with the 125,000 bpd refinery now operating at 60 per cent capacity, his administration's comprehensive plan to ensure energy efficiency and security is entirely on course.

He praised the Mele Kyari-led management of the NNPC Ltd for working hard to restore Nigeria's glory and pride as a major oil-producing country.

"The restart of Warri Refinery today brings joy and gladness to me and Nigerians. This will further strengthen the hope and confidence of Nigerians for a greater and better future that we promised. This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery.

"I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition. I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa," Mr Tinubu said.

He enjoined NNPC Ltd to accelerate repair work on Kaduna Refinery and the 150,000 (bpd) second refinery in Port Harcourt to consolidate Nigeria's position as a global energy provider.

"WRPC will focus on producing and storing critical products, including Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and heavy and light Naphtha," the statement said.