Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter addresses Ghanaian children outside Savelugu Hospital in February 2007, asking "Who here has had Guinea worm disease?" Carter visited the area an effort to bring global attention to Ghana's growing Guinea worm epidemic caused by inadequate water supply in the country.

April 3, 1978-- U.S. President Jimmy Carter made a brief visit to Liberia, stopping for a working lunch with President William R. Tolbert Jr. in Monrovia. Carter's visit, sandwiched between his departure from Lagos, Nigeria, and his return to Washington, was more symbolic than substantive. Despite Liberia's unique historical ties with the United States.

However, the legacy of Carter's administration left a far darker mark on Liberia. Just two years after his visit, in April 1980, Liberia's peace and stability were shattered. The brutal overthrow and assassination of President William R. Tolbert Jr., masterminded in part by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under Carter's administration, signaled the beginning of Liberia's decline. Tolbert, who was not only Liberia's president but also Chairman of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) and President of the World Baptist Alliance, was a globally respected leader. Ironically, Carter, a Southern Baptist himself, stood by as his government enabled the violent removal of a fellow Baptist leader.

During President Jimmy Carter's brief 1978 visit to Liberia, I was among the many students from the prestigious Monrovia Demonstration Elementary School who stood excitedly along the streets to welcome him. It was a moment of pride and celebration as both Carter and President William R. Tolbert Jr. rode together in an open-top U.S. presidential limousine through Monrovia. For us as children, it was a thrilling experience to witness such a historic event.

Fast forward to 1980, when I was a junior varsity basketball player at St. Patrick's High School, I found myself amid one of Liberia's darkest chapters. On that fateful day, chaos swept through Monrovia as news spread that former officials of President Tolbert's government were going to be executed on the beach at the Barclay Training Center (BTC). Being a curious and fearless "true Monrovia boy," and a staunch supporter of Tolbert, I ran to the beach to see for myself. What I witnessed was both heartbreaking and horrifying: the brutal execution of the 13 brave men, who were paraded as enemies but were, in reality, victims of a tragic and violent shift in Liberia's history.

The juxtaposition between 1978 and 1980 remains stark in my memory. President Carter had visited Liberia smiling, radiating warmth and love, and yet by 1980, the same Liberia was drowning in violence, its leadership executed, and its people thrust into an era of instability and despair. Carter himself, who had once shared moments of camaraderie with Tolbert, may have cried a brokenhearted tear at what unfolded, but his administration's role in those events cannot be ignored.

Prior to this upheaval, Liberia was celebrated as one of the most peaceful and progressive nations in Africa. Known for its cleanliness and stability, the country symbolized hope and prosperity. The coup on April 12, 1980, marked the start of Liberia's backward slide, plunging the nation into decades of political turmoil, civil war, and economic devastation.

Carter's presidency ended shortly after the Liberian coup. His successor, Ronald Reagan, poured unprecedented amounts of aid into Liberia during the 1980s. Unfortunately, most of this aid was military, empowering Samuel K. Doe's regime, which used it to suppress dissent, perpetrate human rights abuses, and deepen Liberia's suffering.

The legacy of U.S. interference under Carter's administration remains deeply felt by many Liberians today. While post-presidency Jimmy Carter earned global respect for his humanitarian efforts, his role in the destruction of Liberia's stability and peace is an indelible stain on his record.

Liberia, founded as a home for freed American slaves, has long looked to the United States for solidarity and partnership. Yet, Carter's administration played a pivotal role in destabilizing the nation, leading to decades of suffering. For this reason, while the world may celebrate Jimmy Carter as a humanitarian, many Liberians remember him as a key architect of their country's darkest chapter.