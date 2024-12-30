Nigeria: Insight Publicis Sweeps 2024 Laif Awards, Named Agency of the Year With Historic Win

press release

Adding to its triumphs at LAIF, Insight Publicis shone at the Women in Marketing Communications Awards (WIMCA), where it was named Most Outstanding Creative Advertising Agency in Gender Inclusion

Insight Publicis, Nigeria's leading creative advertising and marketing communications agency, has once again demonstrated its industry dominance by clinching the coveted Agency of the Year title at the 2024 Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) Awards. With an unprecedented 327 points--more than double the scores of its nearest rivals--the agency has set a new benchmark for creative excellence and innovation.

Adding to its triumphs at LAIF, Insight Publicis shone at the Women in Marketing Communications Awards (WIMCA), where it was named Most Outstanding Creative Advertising Agency in Gender Inclusion. The agency's Creative Director, Esosa Osagiede, was also honored with the title of Most Outstanding Creative Advertising Professional of the Year, reinforcing Insight Publicis' position as a leader in creativity, inclusivity, and strategic solutions.

Leadership Reflections on the Milestone

Esosa Osagiede, the award-winning Creative Director, attributed the agency's success to its relentless pursuit of bold ideas and innovative strategies.

"Winning Agency of the Year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creativity and inclusivity. Our recognition for gender inclusion is particularly meaningful, as it underscores our belief that diversity fuels innovation and excellence. This moment belongs to our passionate team, whose dedication continues to inspire and push boundaries," she said.

For Dolapo Ogunbambo, Chief Operating Officer, the accolades signify more than just creative brilliance--they represent the agency's purpose-driven approach.

"These awards go beyond recognition. They reflect the vision, resilience, and impact that define Insight Publicis. We create campaigns that move people and deliver tangible results, and this achievement propels us to continue leading the industry into a bold new future," Ogunbambo noted.

Adding to this sentiment, Dr Tayo Oyedeji, Group CEO of Insight Redefini, highlighted the agency's unique blend of global standards and local expertise.

"Insight Publicis continues to demonstrate that creativity and impact go hand in hand. By combining global best practices with local insights, we deliver solutions that are not only innovative but also drive measurable business success. These accolades are a reflection of our commitment to delivering excellence for our clients," he said.

Raising the Bar in Advertising

The record-breaking wins at LAIF and WIMCA are not just milestones for Insight Publicis but a statement about the future of advertising in Nigeria. The agency's ability to craft campaigns that inspire, engage, and deliver results sets a benchmark for the industry.

With a legacy of groundbreaking campaigns and award-winning ideas, Insight Publicis has become synonymous with creativity and strategic impact. The agency's innovative approach and commitment to diversity have made it a preferred partner for brands seeking transformative growth both in Nigeria and on the global stage.

As Insight Publicis looks to the future, its focus remains on pushing boundaries, redefining possibilities, and creating work that inspires and delivers.