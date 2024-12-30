Nigeria: Remo Stars Hold Off Akwa United to Maintain NPFL Lead

The Sky Blue Stars showcased their resilience and quality in a match that tested their title credentials.

Remo Stars solidified their position at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Akwa United in Ikenne on Sunday.

The Sky Blue Stars showcased their resilience and quality in a match that tested their title credentials.

Ibrahim Shuaibu opened the scoring early for Remo Stars, converting a penalty in the 3rd minute to give the home side an early advantage.

However, Akwa United responded just before halftime, with Kabir Osoba levelling the game in stoppage time to set up a tense second half.

Despite the setback, Remo Stars regained their composure and pushed for a winner.

Their persistence paid off in the 82nd minute when Raymond Tochukwu Michael found the back of the net to secure all three points for the hosts.

This victory extends Remo Stars' unbeaten home run and highlights their defensive solidity, having conceded only once in their last seven matches at home.

With 36 points, the Sky Blue Stars maintain a slim lead in the title race, keeping Rivers United (33 points) and Shooting Stars (31 points) at bay.

El-Kanemi shine at home

El-Kanemi Warriors have also shown remarkable defensive form, particularly at home. They had not conceded in five consecutive matches, totalling 473 minutes of action since October 23, when Kwara United's Emmanuel Ogbole scored in a 1-1 draw.

On Sunday, Al-Amin Umar's 37th-minute strike earned them a crucial 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars, keeping them in contention with 29 points.

Other matches

The weekend's matches provided plenty of action across the league. Rangers secured a crucial 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes in Minna, courtesy of Bashir Usman's 33rd-minute goal.

Ikorodu City edged Sunshine Stars 2-1 in a fiery encounter in Lagos. Rivio Ayemwenre's late penalty secured the win after Sunshine Stars had equalised through Chidozie Iwundu in first-half stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Katsina United triumphed 1-0 over Nasarawa United, with Azeez Falolu's 73rd-minute goal proving decisive.

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars continued their impressive form with a 1-0 victory over Kwara United, thanks to Adam Mustapha Agba'a's strike just before halftime.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lobi Stars and Heartland played out a goalless draw in a tightly contested affair.

Title race

The NPFL title race will be a three-horse affair as the season progresses.

Rivers United, with a game in hand, remain formidable challengers, while Shooting Stars are emerging as serious contenders after their recent run of form.

Meanwhile, El-Kanemi Warriors and Ikorodu City continue to punch above their weight, adding intrigue to the competition.