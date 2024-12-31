Liberia: Chief Cyril Allen Slams Legislature As Burden On Liberians, Urges Boakai to Act

Monrovia — Chairman Emeritus of the National Patriotic Party (NPP), Chief Cyril Allen, has criticized the National Legislature as a significant burden on the Liberian people, accusing lawmakers of prioritizing self-enrichment over the public good.

Chief Allen's remarks come in response to ongoing turmoil on Capitol Hill, specifically the controversy surrounding the removal of House Speaker Cllr. J. Fornati Koffa, which has plunged the Lower House into disarray.

"There are critical issues that the National Legislature should address to improve the lives of Liberians, but instead, they are focused on allocating money for themselves in the national budget, which they collect after its passage," Chief Allen remarked.

In an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator over the weekend, Chief Allen predicted further chaos within the National Legislature, particularly in the House of Representatives, unless concrete steps are taken to unify its members.

He urged the Executive Branch, led by President Joseph N. Boakai, to intervene swiftly and resolve the crisis in the Lower House ahead of the President's State of the Nation Address, scheduled for the third Monday in January 2025.

According to Chief Allen, many Liberians habitually engage in pretentious behavior after a change in government, often driven by the desire for jobs.

The veteran politician alleged that those pressuring President Boakai for appointments are among the very individuals who contributed to the country's troubles during the administrations of former Presidents William R. Tolbert, Charles Taylor, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and George Weah. He described these individuals as desperate opportunists seeking to exploit the new Unity Party administration.

Chief Allen expressed concern that such individuals often squander government resources and later flee the country, leaving their families to enjoy the ill-gotten wealth.

He emphasized that the Liberian Constitution grants the President the authority to act decisively when the nation faces disgraceful circumstances. He called on President Boakai to take firm action to address the issues undermining the country's progress.

The NPP Chairman Emeritus expressed hope for a united Liberia in 2025, where collective efforts would improve the lives of the citizens and advance the nation's development.