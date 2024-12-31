Liberia: University of Liberia Set to Reopen January 13

30 December 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — The University of Liberia (UL) is set to reopen on January 13, according to an announcement by Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana on social media. Fofana also hinted at the imminent appointment of a new president for the institution, stating that administrative efforts are underway to address the university's ongoing challenges.

This announcement comes amidst heightened concerns from students, faculty, and other stakeholders over the prolonged closure of the university and the lack of permanent leadership. Critics have expressed frustration over the delay in appointing a new president, which has stalled progress on key issues.

In November, the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA), representing over 400 faculty members, issued a strong appeal to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to fulfill his promise to name a permanent president for UL. During a General Assembly held at the Fendall Campus, ULFA stressed the urgency of decisive leadership to end the current state of administrative paralysis.

ULFA President Dr. Edna G. Johnny underscored the expiration of the Acting President's mandate, noting that the "Presidential Search Committee" has already submitted its recommendations. "The welfare of our faculty and staff directly impacts the quality of education we provide," Dr. Johnny stated. "We are calling on the government to honor its commitments and ensure that UL has the leadership it needs to move forward."

The association has outlined several critical demands, including:

  • The immediate appointment of a new president.
  • Implementation of a 40% salary increase promised to faculty members.
  • Payment of outstanding salary arrears.
  • Improved working conditions for staff.
  • A comprehensive audit of the university's operations to ensure transparency and accountability.

ULFA has made it clear that academic activities will not resume until these demands are met.

As the reopening date approaches, students and faculty are closely monitoring developments, hoping the government will address the pressing issues. The uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition has cast a shadow over preparations for the new academic calendar.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.