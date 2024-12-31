Liberia: University of Liberia Set to Reopen January 13

Monrovia — The University of Liberia (UL) is set to reopen on January 13, according to an announcement by Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana on social media. Fofana also hinted at the imminent appointment of a new president for the institution, stating that administrative efforts are underway to address the university's ongoing challenges.

This announcement comes amidst heightened concerns from students, faculty, and other stakeholders over the prolonged closure of the university and the lack of permanent leadership. Critics have expressed frustration over the delay in appointing a new president, which has stalled progress on key issues.

In November, the University of Liberia Faculty Association (ULFA), representing over 400 faculty members, issued a strong appeal to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to fulfill his promise to name a permanent president for UL. During a General Assembly held at the Fendall Campus, ULFA stressed the urgency of decisive leadership to end the current state of administrative paralysis.

ULFA President Dr. Edna G. Johnny underscored the expiration of the Acting President's mandate, noting that the "Presidential Search Committee" has already submitted its recommendations. "The welfare of our faculty and staff directly impacts the quality of education we provide," Dr. Johnny stated. "We are calling on the government to honor its commitments and ensure that UL has the leadership it needs to move forward."

The association has outlined several critical demands, including:

The immediate appointment of a new president.

Implementation of a 40% salary increase promised to faculty members.

Payment of outstanding salary arrears.

Improved working conditions for staff.

A comprehensive audit of the university's operations to ensure transparency and accountability.

ULFA has made it clear that academic activities will not resume until these demands are met.

As the reopening date approaches, students and faculty are closely monitoring developments, hoping the government will address the pressing issues. The uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition has cast a shadow over preparations for the new academic calendar.