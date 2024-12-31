South Africa: Cosatu Calls for Peaceful Resolution of Situation in Mozambique

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is deeply concerned about the ongoing tensions in Mozambique, in particular the loss of life, the destruction of property, the disruption of economic activity and the potential impact the unfolding crisis could have on South Africa's own security and economic growth.

South Africa's fate and history is deeply intertwined with that of the people of Mozambique; we have shared decades of struggles, and we only wish the best for our neighbouring sister nation.

COSATU notes the ruling of the Constitutional Council on the outcome of the national elections. We urge all stakeholders to heed the call by many international partner organisations, civil society and multilateral bodies, including the African Union and the United Nations for calm, political accountability, end to violence and destruction of property, and the call for the strengthening of democratic elections management systems.

This should include:

Upholding rights to peaceful association, organising and free expression of voters and political parties.

Review of concessions with multinational companies to secure the resources necessary to end inequality, poverty and unemployment in communities where tensions have long been festering.

Strengthening of SADC institutional capacity to support, enforce and affirm democratic elections in line with the SADC Treaty and the relevant Protocols.

More inclusive national consultative and participatory processes in nation building to end the feeling of alienation and exclusion.

COSATU supports the government of South Africa's interventions to mediate and offer advice to the Mozambican government and people. We are confident that this matter will be resolved and urge all aggrieved parties to seek a peaceful and calm resolution as both our nations cannot afford the destabilisation that will result from further violence, loss of life and economic disruption.