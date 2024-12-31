South Africa: SA Safety and Security Structure Intensifies Operations At Border With Mozambique

The unrest that broke out in Mozambique just before Christmas has been linked to 125 deaths and a mass prison break. The South African National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure has stepped up operations at the South Africa-Mozambique border in light of the protests.

The South African National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has intensified its operations along the South Africa-Mozambique border to prevent and combat any "opportunistic crimes" that might arise as a result of the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring region.

The announcement of these measures on Sunday followed reports that a riot at a prison in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, on Christmas Day resulted in more than 1,500 prisoners escaping from the facility. Another 33 died and 15 were wounded during the incident.

"The government of South Africa has noted with concern the ongoing protests in parts of Mozambique and reports of individuals escaping from a maximum-security prison during this period of unrest. These developments have understandably raised apprehensions among South African citizens regarding the potential cross-border implications," said NatJoints.

"The government of South Africa is actively engaging the government of Mozambique at a bilateral level to address these concerns and explore sustainable solutions. Both nations are leveraging their strong diplomatic ties to ensure that appropriate measures are implemented to restore order and enhance security in the affected regions."

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has given his assurance...