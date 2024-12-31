Nigeria: Warri Refinery Now Working At 60% Capacity - Tinubu

"Today, the Warri Refinery returned to operation weeks after NNPC Limited restarted the 60,000 Barrels per day at the Port Harcourt Refinery in November."

The public oil refinery in Warri, Delta State, is now working at 60 per cent capacity after several years of not producing any oil, President Bola Tinubu said on Monday.

Mr Tinubu, in a message congratulating the state-owned oil company, NNPCL, said the reopening of the refinery was a "remarkable achievement... that has strengthened Nigerians' hope in his administration."

Today, the Warri Refinery returned to operation weeks after NNPC Limited restarted the 60,000 Barrels per day at the Port Harcourt Refinery in November, Mr Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, wrote in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper reported the recent restart of one of the two public refineries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

However, while the Port Harcourt refinery has already started producing petrol, arguably its most important byproduct, the Warri refinery will for now not produce petrol, the president indicated.

"WRPC will focus on producing and storing critical products, including Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and heavy and light Naphtha," Mr Onanuga wrote.

Read the full statement below.

PRESIDENT TINUBU COMMENDS NNPCL OVER THE RE-OPENING OF WARRI REFINERY

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his profound joy at the re-opening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, describing it as another remarkable achievement in 2024 that has strengthened Nigerians' hope in his administration.

With Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) going into operation after several years of inactivity, President Tinubu has once again expressed his administration's determination to ramp up local refining capacity and make Nigeria a hub for downstream industrial activities in Africa.

The All Progressives Congress-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari awarded the contract for the complete rehabilitation and overhaul of the four state-owned refineries.

President Tinubu noted with confidence that with the 125,000 (bpd) Warri Refinery now operating at 60% capacity, his administration's comprehensive plan to ensure energy efficiency and security is entirely on course. He praised the Mele Kyari-led management of the NNPCL for working hard to restore Nigeria's glory and pride as a major oil-producing country.

"The restart of Warri Refinery today brings joy and gladness to me and Nigerians. This will further strengthen the hope and confidence of Nigerians for a greater and better future that we promised. This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery. I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition.

"I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa," President Tinubu said.

President Tinubu enjoined NNPCL to accelerate repair work on Kaduna Refinery and the 150,000 (bpd) second refinery in Port Harcourt to consolidate Nigeria's position as a global energy provider.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)